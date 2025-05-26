Cruz Azul vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup final

Vancouver Whitecaps FC chase history Sunday evening when they visit LIGA MX side Cruz Azul for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup final. They will attempt to become the second MLS team in the competition’s current iteration to win the prestigious continental title.

Should Vancouver and Cruz Azul remain tied after regulation, two 15-minute extra-time periods will be played. Then, if needed, a penalty-kick shootout will decide the winner.

The winner of the single-leg final will also take home prize money while qualifying for the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

In mid-May, a 2-1 second-leg defeat to Club América in the Clausura Liguilla semifinals snapped Cruz Azul's 19-match unbeaten streak across all competitions. Former Colorado Rapids and Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Vicente Sánchez is their head coach.

Ángel Sepúlveda is the competition's Golden Boot leader with 7g/2a, while ex- LAFC midfielder Mateusz Bogusz has impressed following his winter move. Former Atlanta United striker Giorgos Giakoumakis has nine goals for the club since his June 2024 transfer.

Cruz Azul are chasing history, as a win would see them equal Club América for the most titles (seven) in tournament history. La Máquina knocked out Seattle Sounders FC and two fellow Mexican heavyweights (Club América and Tigres UANL) en route to their record-setting ninth CCC final appearance.

Round One: 3-2 aggregate vs. Deportivo Saprissa (Costa Rica)

3-2 aggregate vs. Deportivo Saprissa (Costa Rica) Round of 16: 3-3 aggregate vs. CF Monterrey (Mexico)

3-3 aggregate vs. CF Monterrey (Mexico) Quarterfinals: 3-3 aggregate vs. Pumas UNAM (Mexico)

3-3 aggregate vs. Pumas UNAM (Mexico) Semifinals: 5-1 aggregate vs. Inter Miami CF

Can the Whitecaps cap a remarkable CCC run with a trophy lift? If so, they'll join Cascadia Cup rival Seattle as the only MLS clubs to claim the title. The Sounders won the 2022 championship by defeating Pumas UNAM, 5-2, on aggregate.

Vancouver are attempting to knock off a third LIGA MX foe, after rallying to defeat CF Monterrey (Round of 16) and Pumas (quarterfinals) by securing second-leg results in Mexico. Head coach Jesper Sørensen's side then impressively dispatched Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF, 5-1 on aggregate, in the semifinals to reach the final.

To make history, the Whitecaps will lean on USMNT striker Brian White, who has five goals in the tournament and 15 in 20 appearances (all competitions) this season, while Pedro Vite and Tristan Blackmon will also play pivotal roles.