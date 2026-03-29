Canada vs. Tunisia: How to watch, stream international friendly

Canada finish their March international window against Tunisia on Tuesday evening, welcoming a fellow 2026 FIFA World Cup participant to Toronto FC's BMO Field.
How to watch & stream
- TSN, RDS, OneSoccer
When
- Tuesday, March 31 | 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Where
- BMO Field | Toronto, Ontario
The CanMNT began their March window with a 2-2 comeback draw against Iceland on Saturday, courtesy of two second-half penalty kicks from Juventus striker Jonathan David.
They're building towards a June 12 World Cup opener at BMO Field, held against either Italy or Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Head coach Jesse Marsch's team showed "Canadian spirit" to salvage a 2-2 draw with Iceland on Saturday.
Real Sociedad striker Orri Óskarsson netted a first-half brace for the Nordic nation, then David responded with two clutch finishes from the penalty spot.
Orlando City's Maxime Crépeau is expected to start vs. Tunisia after Inter Miami CF's Dayne St. Clair featured against Iceland, continuing the program's goalkeeper battle ahead of the World Cup.
Meanwhile, Chicago Fire FC center back Joel Waterman and Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea went the full 90 against Iceland.
Tunisia, No. 44 in the FIFA World Rankings, are ramping up preparations for this summer's World Cup.
The African nation, which has qualified for three straight World Cups, will play in Group F this summer. They're drawn against the Netherlands, Japan and the UEFA Path B winner (Sweden or Poland).
Led by head coach Sabri Lamouchi, who took over in January, Tunisia hope to continue momentum following a 1-0 win over World Cup-bound Haiti on Saturday in Toronto.
Celtic winger Sebastian Tounekti scored the game's lone goal, while Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Rayan Elloumi started on his debut for the "Eagles of Carthage."