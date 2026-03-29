Canada vs. Tunisia: How to watch, stream international friendly

Canada finish their March international window against Tunisia on Tuesday evening, welcoming a fellow 2026 FIFA World Cup participant to Toronto FC 's BMO Field.

They're building towards a June 12 World Cup opener at BMO Field, held against either Italy or Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The CanMNT began their March window with a 2-2 comeback draw against Iceland on Saturday, courtesy of two second-half penalty kicks from Juventus striker Jonathan David.

Real Sociedad striker Orri Óskarsson netted a first-half brace for the Nordic nation, then David responded with two clutch finishes from the penalty spot.

Head coach Jesse Marsch's team showed "Canadian spirit" to salvage a 2-2 draw with Iceland on Saturday.

Tunisia, No. 44 in the FIFA World Rankings, are ramping up preparations for this summer's World Cup.

The African nation, which has qualified for three straight World Cups, will play in Group F this summer. They're drawn against the Netherlands, Japan and the UEFA Path B winner (Sweden or Poland).

Led by head coach Sabri Lamouchi, who took over in January, Tunisia hope to continue momentum following a 1-0 win over World Cup-bound Haiti on Saturday in Toronto.