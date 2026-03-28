Canada show character in comeback effort against Iceland

When he eventually did on Saturday afternoon, as Canada trailed 2-0 to No. 75-ranked Iceland – their first two-goal deficit at the half in his tenure – he stayed calm.

Playing the first of two friendlies in the March international window, Canada made costly mistakes at Toronto FC’s BMO Field in the opening 45 minutes. But Les Rouges launched a comeback through two Jonathan David goals from the penalty spot, earning a disaster-averting 2-2 draw.

“I just tried to give them a few clues to what I thought it was going to take to unlock Iceland, and then to feed the mentality that we were going to come back in this game,” Marsch told reporters postgame.

“These boys, and their Canadian spirit is so clear. They're so committed to everything and never back down, and I think that mentality and mindset really served us well today and will continue to serve us well.”