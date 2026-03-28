Canada show character in comeback effort against Iceland

TORONTO - Jesse Marsch doesn’t go directly to his players at halftime.
When he eventually did on Saturday afternoon, as Canada trailed 2-0 to No. 75-ranked Iceland – their first two-goal deficit at the half in his tenure – he stayed calm.
Playing the first of two friendlies in the March international window, Canada made costly mistakes at Toronto FC’s BMO Field in the opening 45 minutes. But Les Rouges launched a comeback through two Jonathan David goals from the penalty spot, earning a disaster-averting 2-2 draw.
“I just tried to give them a few clues to what I thought it was going to take to unlock Iceland, and then to feed the mentality that we were going to come back in this game,” Marsch told reporters postgame.
“These boys, and their Canadian spirit is so clear. They're so committed to everything and never back down, and I think that mentality and mindset really served us well today and will continue to serve us well.”
And while Canada ended the match with a fourth red card in eight games, issued to Tajon Buchanan in the 81st minute, there were no concerns about picking up a poor reputation, other than being a “hard and physical” team, defined by Canadian spirit.
Principles reinforced
While Canada struggled without mainstay defenders, including former MLS standouts Moïse Bombito, Alistair Johnston and Alphonso Davies, all injured, as well as Derek Cornelius, who entered off the bench, they showed the grit needed.
“We're still calm and focused,” Marsch added. “We're not trying to create tension and stress. We're trying to stay really laser-focused on all the things that will be important for us to be successful this summer and taking all the information.”
The first-half mistakes further emphasized the importance of Marsch’s principles of play, which urge the backline to play forward in nearly every situation, with the hope of counterpressing and creating an opportunity – instead of, as it turned out to be costly Saturday, a long pass back to the goalkeeper.
“We got back to being who we are, which is playing the ball forward, being aggressive, pressing and fighting,” said Inter Miami goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair.
“Those are our principles, and our identity as a team is really what we lean into.”
Confidence blooms
While it wasn’t the confidence-boosting win as hoped, Canada improved in the final third, looking to develop into a team that can beat a challenging defensive setup.
Former Orlando City striker Cyle Larin reunited with David and showed impressive movements. Both Buchanan and Ali Ahmed impressed with bursting runs and slick dribbles up their respective wings.
And after spending several training sessions this week focused on the final third, they were able to produce moments of quick play and development, leading to 0.75 non-penalty xG and the two penalties.
“We need to play with more tempo and urgency, and then we need to have more dynamic movement behind the back line, even if it's a deep back line,” Marsch said.
“Right away in the second half, you could see more verticality, more dynamic movement, more dynamic play. That's a good lesson for us.”
Jonathan David: The Iceman
Wearing the captain's armband in place of the injured Davies and LAFC’s Stephen Eustàquio, David proved why he’s among Europe’s top goal scorers over the last five years.
A leader by example, there was no pushback when he took both penalty kicks. His confidence and collected manner were evident, side-footing the ball to the same side twice.
“He's always so clever,” Marsch said, before St. Clair added: “His nickname is Iceman, for a reason, right? I don't think anything gets to him.”
Flores stuns in debut
The ‘oohs and ahs’ from the nearly 24,000 fans came from the highly anticipated debut of former Mexico international Marcelo Flores, who filed a one-time switch to the country of his childhood.
Spinning around defenders and flicking the ball up on the dribble, the 22-year-old adds energy and style that no other Canadian player replicates.
“I just tried to get on the ball and be more energetic,” Flores said of his debut, which came alongside Vancouver Whitecaps defender Ralph Priso’s. “If you don't bring your identity to your play, then anyone could be in that place.”
With the inaugural cap under his belt, Flores could be among the “three to five” changes Marsch says will come Canada’s final BMO Field game ahead of the World Cup on Tuesday, against Tunisia.
“In tight spaces, he can have little solutions by how he's able to turn quickly in spots, and then see little slashing runs,” Marsch added. “We could use him as a real weapon.”
On Tuesday, he and others might get another opportunity to make a final March impression – and Canada, a final chance to impress at BMO Field before the June 12 World Cup opener against Italy or Bosnia and Herzegovina.