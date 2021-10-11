Canada vs. Panama: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

After a pair of road draws in the first two matches of October's window of Concacaf World Cup Qualifying, Canada return to BMO Field to encounter Panama Wednesday night.
While there’s disappointment for Canada following a 0-0 draw against Jamaica Sunday, Los Canaleros are buoyed by a big home win over the US national team.
How important is this match? Consider the table, which has Panama ahead of Canada by one point and in the third automatic qualifying position.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Canada’s bout against Panama.
When
- Wednesday, October 13 (7:30 pm ET)
Where
- BMO Field | Toronto, Ontario
How to watch and stream
- Paramount+, OneSoccer
Canada
A historic, hard-fought draw at Estadio Azteca was followed by a goalless draw at Jamaica Sunday.
That’s road draws against teams that are at the top, and the bottom, of the Octagonal table, although Canada earned their first point in Jamaica since 1992.
Due to yellow card accumulation suspensions and injuries, Canada were shorthanded against the Reggae Boyz. But John Herdman will welcome back Tajon Buchanan, Richie Laryea and Steven Vitoria, who all started against Mexico, while center midfield regular Stephen Eustaquio came off the bench against Jamaica.
It remains to be seen whether the Besiktas duo of Cyle Larin and Atiba Hutchinson, who entered camp with minor injuries, will play a role against Panama. Jonathan David started both matches up front this window for Les Rouges, who enter a critical stage of three consecutive home matches.
Panama
How much can one result change the table? Panama’s 1-0 win over the United States Sunday at home moved Los Canaleros into third place in the table following five matches, level on points with the USMNT. The key was making the most of a set-piece with Nashville SC midfielder Anibal Godoy credited with the headed finish that took a deflection off Gyasi Zardes in the 54th minute.
It was a huge bounce-back win for Panama, which suffered their first defeat of this final qualifying round at El Salvador on Oct. 7.