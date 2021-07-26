Canada vs. Mexico: How to watch & stream, preview of Gold Cup Semifinal

It’s the kings of Concacaf against the upstarts, as Mexico meet Canada in a Gold Cup semifinal Thursday night from Houston.

Like the United States against Qatar, El Tri are favorites to reach Sunday's final in Las Vegas. That also means all the pressure is on Tata Martino’s squad as John Herdman’s team looks to knock off another Concacaf juggernaut ahead of World Cup qualifying.

What to know: Canada

Canada took another important step forward in their quest to move up the Concacaf ladder with an impressive 2-0 win over Costa Rica in the quarterfinals Sunday. Returning from yellow card accumulation, midfielder Stephen Eustaquio set up forward Junior Hoilett for the opening goal and scored the insurance tally in the second half as Les Rouges booked an appearance in the semifinals for the first time since 2007.

Herdman's recruitment of Eustaquio, who was in Portugal’s youth setup, is arguably his best addition to the program since taking over in January 2018.