Recap: Mexico 0, Trinidad & Tobago 0

Mexico dominated the action, but couldn't find a breakthrough goal in their Concacaf Gold Cup Group A opener against Trinidad & Tobago at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, instead splitting the points in a frustrating 0-0 draw with the Soca Warriors.

Mexico logged a flurry of chances from the get-go, but were dealt a scary early blow when winger Hirving "Chucky" Lozano had to be subbed out 10 minutes into the contest after a collision in the box that saw him take a knee to the face from Trinidad goalkeeper Marvin Phillip. Lozano was stretchered off the field while his teammates adamantly argued a penalty kick should have been awarded on the play, but none was given by referee Ricardo Montero.

Lozano was replaced by LA Galaxy attacker Efrain Alvarez, who technically still had dual eligibility to represent the United States, but is now officially cap-tied to Mexico with the appearance in an official FIFA senior competition.

Mexico continued to hold possession in the T&T end for the majority of the rest of the match, but never could convert a game-winning goal. El Tri thought they had their breakthrough at the start of second-half stoppage time when Jesus Gallardo sent in a cross that was redirected into the back of the net, but he was ruled offside in the build-up.