Canada vs. Iceland: How to watch, stream international friendly

Canada host Iceland on Saturday at Toronto FC's BMO Field in one of their final international friendlies ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
How to watch & stream
- TSN, RDS, OneSoccer
When
- Saturday, March 28 | 1 pm ET/10 am PT
Where
- BMO Field | Toronto, Ontario
The CanMNT began the year with a 1-0 win over Guatemala in January. Now, Iceland will be their first UEFA opponent since victories over Wales and Romania last September.
After facing Iceland, Canada will conclude their March international window by welcoming World Cup-bound Tunisia to BMO Field on March 31.
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Canada are entering the decisive phase of preparations, with just four matches before their World Cup opener on June 12 at BMO Field.
But they won't be at full strength, as Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Stephen Eustáquio (LAFC), Moïse Bombito (OGC Nice) and Alistair Johnston (Celtic) are all sidelined due to injury.
Head coach Jesse Marsch still has several key stars on his 26-man roster, including Juventus forward Jonathan David and Villarreal winger Tajon Buchanan.
This month's squad includes nine MLS players, with Inter Miami CF's Dayne St. Clair and Orlando City's Maxime Crépeau vying for the starting goalkeeper job.
Iceland missed out on the World Cup after placing third in UEFA Group D qualifying, behind France and Ukraine.
The Strákarnir okkar have only ever qualified for the 2018 edition of the tournament. Their best-ever international performance came at UEFA Euro 2016, a quarterfinal finish.
Coached by Arnar Gunnlaugsson, Iceland feature CF Montréal midfielder Dagur Dan Thórhallsson. They are 74th in the FIFA World Rankings.