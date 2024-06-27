Canada vs. Chile: How to watch, stream Copa América Group A game

Canada's Copa América fate comes down to their final Group A match, set for Saturday vs. Chile at Orlando City SC's Inter&Co Stadium.
How to watch & stream
- USA: FS2, UniMas
- Canada: TSN, RDS
When
- Saturday June 29 | 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Where
- Inter&Co Stadium | Orlando, Florida
Canada opened Group A play with a 2-0 defeat against Argentina, then rebounded when Jonathan David's goal ensured a 1-0 victory over Peru.
This US-based, expanded Copa América features 10 Conmebol sides and six Concacaf qualifiers. Teams are chasing a spot in the July 14 final, held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
Canada grabbed their first win at a Copa América or World Cup on Tuesday against Peru, in a feisty affair that saw Portland Timbers center back Miguel Araujo red-carded for a tackle on Nashville SC's Jacob Shaffelburg.
With a 74th-minute finish from Jonathan David and four saves from Timbers goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau, Canada still hope to advance on the final matchday.
While Crépeau has been critical through two games, several of Canada's 14 MLS players have stood out, with strong performances from Shaffelburg, Colorado Rapids center back Moise Bombito and Timbers center back Kamal Miller,
Can Canada find another result under new head coach Jesse Marsch? The former CF Montréal and New York Red Bulls boss took over in mid-May, and will hope their final match of June sees Les Rouges advance to the knockout stage.
For the CanMNT to move on, they need either a draw or win vs. Chile, and a Peru loss to Argentina, or simply an outright win.
Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo shows no signs of slowing down for Chile, making astounding stops against Argentina before Lautaro Martínez finally found a 1-0 goal in the 88th minute.
While head coach Ricardo Gareca's group has been solid defensively, they're yet to score in Group A play and will need goals against Canada.
One of five Copa América teams without an MLS player on the roster, La Roja captured the title the last time the tournament was on American soil at Copa América Centenario in 2016 and won't want to go out in the group stage in this edition.
To advance, Chile would need to beat Canada and have Argentina beat or draw Peru.