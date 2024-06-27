Canada vs. Chile: How to watch, stream Copa América Group A game

Canada 's Copa América fate comes down to their final Group A match, set for Saturday vs. Chile at Orlando City SC 's Inter&Co Stadium.

This US-based, expanded Copa América features 10 Conmebol sides and six Concacaf qualifiers. Teams are chasing a spot in the July 14 final, held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Canada opened Group A play with a 2-0 defeat against Argentina, then rebounded when Jonathan David's goal ensured a 1-0 victory over Peru.

Canada grabbed their first win at a Copa América or World Cup on Tuesday against Peru, in a feisty affair that saw Portland Timbers center back Miguel Araujo red-carded for a tackle on Nashville SC's Jacob Shaffelburg.

With a 74th-minute finish from Jonathan David and four saves from Timbers goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau, Canada still hope to advance on the final matchday.

While Crépeau has been critical through two games, several of Canada's 14 MLS players have stood out, with strong performances from Shaffelburg, Colorado Rapids center back Moise Bombito and Timbers center back Kamal Miller,

Can Canada find another result under new head coach Jesse Marsch? The former CF Montréal and New York Red Bulls boss took over in mid-May, and will hope their final match of June sees Les Rouges advance to the knockout stage.