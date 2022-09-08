Canada announce pre-World Cup friendly against Japan in Dubai

Canada have added an extra warm-up match to their pre- FIFA 2022 World Cup itinerary, setting up an international friendly against Japan less than a week before the tournament gets underway in Qatar in November.

Both World Cup participants will face off on Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai - six days before the Canadians take on Belgium in their Group F opener.

Les Rouges also have a pair of friendlies programmed for the September window - the final international break ahead of the World Cup - against host nation Qatar (Sept. 23) and Uruguay (Sept. 27).

“With an eight-week gap between our September matches and our first match at the FIFA World Cup, it is important for our players to experience that level of international intensity with our pre-tournament match against Japan,” head coach John Herdman about the exhibition match against their recently-announced opponent, who will also face the United States (Sept. 23) during this month's slate of friendlies.

“Japan have consistently progressed from the group stage at recent FIFA World Cups, so it will be a good test for the group."