Canada announce pre-World Cup friendly against Japan in Dubai

Canada friendly Japan

Canada have added an extra warm-up match to their pre-FIFA 2022 World Cup itinerary, setting up an international friendly against Japan less than a week before the tournament gets underway in Qatar in November.

Both World Cup participants will face off on Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai - six days before the Canadians take on Belgium in their Group F opener.

Les Rouges also have a pair of friendlies programmed for the September window - the final international break ahead of the World Cup - against host nation Qatar (Sept. 23) and Uruguay (Sept. 27).

“With an eight-week gap between our September matches and our first match at the FIFA World Cup, it is important for our players to experience that level of international intensity with our pre-tournament match against Japan,” head coach John Herdman about the exhibition match against their recently-announced opponent, who will also face the United States (Sept. 23) during this month's slate of friendlies.

“Japan have consistently progressed from the group stage at recent FIFA World Cups, so it will be a good test for the group."

Canada, who topped CONCACAF WC Qualifying with an 8W-2L-4D record, will take part in their first World Cup since Mexico '86. In addition to Belgium, they'll also face Croatia (Nov. 27) and Morocco (Dec. 1) in the group stage.

Canada World Cup

Related Stories

Kamal Miller’s World Cup value, Jonathan David’s form & more Canada takeaways
Dayne St. Clair’s World Cup stock is rising & more Canada takeaways
World Cup countdown: Who were Canada soccer’s key weekend performers?
More News
More News
2022-23 MLS NEXT schedule announced

2022-23 MLS NEXT schedule announced
Who will Berhalter pick? Projecting the US Soccer September camp roster

Who will Berhalter pick? Projecting the US Soccer September camp roster
Canada announce pre-World Cup friendly against Japan in Dubai

Canada announce pre-World Cup friendly against Japan in Dubai
Your Thursday Kickoff: Orlando Magic! Orlando City’s first trophy as a MLS club, MLS now on Apple News
The Daily Kickoff

Your Thursday Kickoff: Orlando Magic! Orlando City’s first trophy as a MLS club, MLS now on Apple News
US Open Cup winners Orlando City: “Big things” are achievable 
US Open Cup

US Open Cup winners Orlando City: “Big things” are achievable 
"This is Orlando": Benji Michel, Facundo Torres power historic US Open Cup title
US Open Cup

"This is Orlando": Benji Michel, Facundo Torres power historic US Open Cup title
More News
Video
Video
MVP Candidates? Blake, Johnson still atop shutout list
0:55

MVP Candidates? Blake, Johnson still atop shutout list
HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando City SC vs. Sacramento Republic | September 7, 2022
3:59

HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando City SC vs. Sacramento Republic | September 7, 2022
HIGHLIGHTS: New York City FC vs. FC Cincinnati | September 07, 2022
4:09

HIGHLIGHTS: New York City FC vs. FC Cincinnati | September 07, 2022
GOAL: Benji Michel, Orlando City SC - 96th minute
0:58

GOAL: Benji Michel, Orlando City SC - 96th minute
More Video
Apple X MLS

Apple X MLS

Apple and Major League Soccer to present all MLS matches around the world for 10 years, beginning in 2023