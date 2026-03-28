Canada stage second-half rally to salvage draw vs. Iceland

A pair of second-half penalty kicks from Jonathan David gave the Canada men's national team a comeback 2-2 draw in Saturday's international friendly vs. Iceland at Toronto FC 's BMO Field.

Head coach Jesse Marsch's group will conclude the March international window on Tuesday, welcoming Tunisia to BMO Field as they navigate final preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Iceland snatched the lead inside 10 minutes, when forward Orri Óskarsson pounced on a wayward backpass by Kamal Miller, then converted the breakaway attempt past goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair. Óskarsson found his brace just after the 20-minute mark, running onto a feed from Mikael Ellertsson and lashing a first-time shot into the net.

Les Rouges struck back in the second half, however, getting a pair of goals from the penalty spot via David.

The Juventus striker first got Canada on the scoresheet in the 67th minute, converting a spot-kick drawn by former New England Revolution standout Tajon Buchanan. Eight minutes later, he equalized from the spot thanks to a foul won by forward Daniel Jebbison.