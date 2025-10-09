Canada return to Montréal for Australia showdown: "It's special"

After eight years away, Montréal still feels like home for the Canadian men’s national team .

"It feels good to be back at home. Just speaking French feels weird sometimes; I'm so used to speaking English. ... It's something special to have the opportunity to play, where we grew up, where we were trained."

"It's special for me personally to come back here, where I was born and raised and formed by this club," said Portland Timbers goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau , who debuted with Montréal in 2013.

Even more so, considering Canada’s rise since the last match in Québec in 2017, when a FIFA World Cup seemed like a distant dream. Now, they're ranked No. 26 by FIFA and are barrelling towards a second straight World Cup appearance.

For the five Québec-raised players on the latest roster , playing at CF Montréal 's Stade Saputo for Friday’s friendly against No. 25-ranked Australia marks a homecoming (7:30 pm ET | TSN, RDS, OneSoccer).

“Because I worked in Montréal, I appreciate the uniqueness of what French Canada is and what Québec is. But at the same time, all I care about is representing the national team and this country.”

“We adamantly wanted to make sure in this window that we were playing [in Montréal],” Marsch said.

It’s also a return for head coach Jesse Marsch, who began his managerial career with Montréal in the 2011 MLS season.

World Cup test

As much as it's a homecoming, it’s also another vital step towards co-hosting the 2026 World Cup.

During the October window, the CanMNT play Australia and then No. 13-ranked Colombia. Both nations have qualified for the World Cup, providing a window into what awaits Marsch's side next summer.

Canada will look to keep rising after clean-sheet wins at Romania and Wales in the September window, earning Marsch’s praise as “the best 10 days” of his tenure.

“These are the games that we need,” Vancouver Whitecaps FC attacker Jayden Nelson told MLSsoccer.com. “The only mentality is to win these two games and to really take that next step towards being a good team for the World Cup.”

Against Australia, Canada will look to refine their tactics against a similar side. They’ve shown an ability to press, but adapting mid-game and breaking down a low block has proven challenging.