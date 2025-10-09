Canada return to Montréal for Australia showdown: "It's special"

After eight years away, Montréal still feels like home for the Canadian men’s national team.
For the five Québec-raised players on the latest roster, playing at CF Montréal's Stade Saputo for Friday’s friendly against No. 25-ranked Australia marks a homecoming (7:30 pm ET | TSN, RDS, OneSoccer).
Even more so, considering Canada’s rise since the last match in Québec in 2017, when a FIFA World Cup seemed like a distant dream. Now, they're ranked No. 26 by FIFA and are barrelling towards a second straight World Cup appearance.
"It's special for me personally to come back here, where I was born and raised and formed by this club," said Portland Timbers goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau, who debuted with Montréal in 2013.
"It feels good to be back at home. Just speaking French feels weird sometimes; I'm so used to speaking English. ... It's something special to have the opportunity to play, where we grew up, where we were trained."
It’s also a return for head coach Jesse Marsch, who began his managerial career with Montréal in the 2011 MLS season.
“We adamantly wanted to make sure in this window that we were playing [in Montréal],” Marsch said.
“Because I worked in Montréal, I appreciate the uniqueness of what French Canada is and what Québec is. But at the same time, all I care about is representing the national team and this country.”
World Cup test
As much as it's a homecoming, it’s also another vital step towards co-hosting the 2026 World Cup.
During the October window, the CanMNT play Australia and then No. 13-ranked Colombia. Both nations have qualified for the World Cup, providing a window into what awaits Marsch's side next summer.
Canada will look to keep rising after clean-sheet wins at Romania and Wales in the September window, earning Marsch’s praise as “the best 10 days” of his tenure.
“These are the games that we need,” Vancouver Whitecaps FC attacker Jayden Nelson told MLSsoccer.com. “The only mentality is to win these two games and to really take that next step towards being a good team for the World Cup.”
Against Australia, Canada will look to refine their tactics against a similar side. They’ve shown an ability to press, but adapting mid-game and breaking down a low block has proven challenging.
“I no longer have to stand in front of [the players] and say that we're a good team and should expect to win,” added Marsch. “I think they know that, now it's just the details of where we are in our process, what the next steps are, and how to be ready for these matches.”
Internal competition rises
After the September window, Marsch emphasized the need for internal competition.
The central midfield sees a race between former Montréal stars Nathan Saliba and Ismaël Koné, LAFC’s Mathieu Choiniére, and Hajduk Split’s Niko Sigur for a role alongside FC Porto’s Stephen Eustáquio.
On the wings, the mix of Vancouver’s Nelson and Ali Ahmed, as well as Villarreal’s Tajon Buchanan, Nashville SC’s Jacob Shaffelburg, Hull City FC’s Liam Millar and others stands out.
At goalkeeper, Crépeau and Minnesota United FC’s Dayne St. Clair each started a game in September and appear likely to do so in October.
“It’s healthy competition and that just makes you a better player, because you have to push, or else you're left out,” Nelson said. “Whether you're coming off the bench or in training sessions, that's something that is emphasized more now.
“Guys are putting that extra effort to make an impact, and that's what we need because it's not going to be the only 11 guys on the pitch at the World Cup. It's going to be the guys off the bench to finish the game as well.”
Proving ground
While Marsch will continue tinkering over the next eight months, the primary focus remains clear: be ready to handle the moment next summer, relying on leadership, internal competition, and a confidence that continues to grow.
“The team is really clear as to what kind of football we play,” Marsch said. “It's not only encouraged but vital that they insert themselves into every day, that they feel comfortable being pushed by each other.
“They're Canadian, not me. This is their national team, not mine, and they're the ones who are going to be playing in the World Cup. So I am trying to prepare them in all those ways, to make sure that they are ready for that moment.”