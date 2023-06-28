Matchday

Canada settle for Gold Cup draw as Guadeloupe snatch last-gasp equalizer 

23MLS_Gold Cup_Highlights_CANvGUAD
Ben Steiner

A shock 93rd-minute leveler from Guadeloupe forced Canada to settle for a 2-2 draw in their Concacaf Gold Cup Group D opener at Toronto FC’s BMO Field on Tuesday.

Canada took what appeared to be a winning lead on a 71st-minute own goal, as Vancouver Whitecaps FC defender Ali Ahmed kept an attack alive, before firing a shot that deflected off Meddy Lina and into the netting to give Les Rouges the go-ahead tally.

Yet, the visitors forced a stoppage-time own goal the other way, as Jacen Russell-Rowe deflected the ball into Canada’s goal on a late corner kick, allowing the home victory to slip away.

Former Manchester City academy standout Thierry Ambrose opened the scoring in the 23rd minute for Guadeloupe, slipping past Steven Vitoria and finishing beyond Milan Borjan.

Trailing 1-0 after 45 minutes, the home side began the second half with a burst of energy, as Junior Hoilett was taken down in the box, yet saw a penalty overturned by VAR. Canada found their tying goal in the 49th minute, as Hoilett linked up with former Whitecaps striker Lucas Cavallini, who finished a low ball at the back post.

Goals

  • 23’ - GLP - Thierry Ambrose | WATCH
  • 49’ - CAN - Lucas Cavallini | WATCH
  • 71’ - CAN - Meddy Lina (OG)| WATCH
  • 90+3’ - GLP - Jacen Russell-Rowe (OG) | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: Canada’s slow start on the day was largely down to an experimental lineup featuring players that had spent less than a week with the national team program. Yet, despite many playing out of position, they did show qualities that could allow them to thrive in their typical club roles. While the result wasn’t the confident showcase the CanMNT would have hoped for, they earned a point against likely their most formidable Group D opponent and will now look towards Guatemala on Saturday, while Guadeloupe turn their focus to Cuba.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Canada struggled to find their footing throughout the night yet proved their attacking abilities in the buildup for their first goal, as Hoilett and Cavallini showed veteran poise to create the chance and lift the team.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Making his return from injury and national team debut, Ali Ahmed played composed as a defensive midfielder while also drawing six free kicks in his attacking runs through midfield pockets. He finished the night with 89 percent on 40 passes while providing a key pass and 67 touches. Tuesday was just the continuation of what has been a breakout season for the 22-year-old.

Next Up

  • CAN: Saturday, July 1 vs. Guatemala (9:30 pm ET) | Gold Cup Group D
  • GLP: Saturday, July 1 vs. Cuba (7:30 pm ET) | Gold Cup Group D
Ben Steiner -
@BenSteiner00
Concacaf Gold Cup Canada Matchday

