Canada settle for Gold Cup draw as Guadeloupe snatch last-gasp equalizer 

A shock 93rd-minute leveler from Guadeloupe forced Canada to settle for a 2-2 draw in their Concacaf Gold Cup Group D opener at Toronto FC ’s BMO Field on Tuesday.

Canada took what appeared to be a winning lead on a 71st-minute own goal, as Vancouver Whitecaps FC defender Ali Ahmed kept an attack alive, before firing a shot that deflected off Meddy Lina and into the netting to give Les Rouges the go-ahead tally.

Yet, the visitors forced a stoppage-time own goal the other way, as Jacen Russell-Rowe deflected the ball into Canada’s goal on a late corner kick, allowing the home victory to slip away.

Former Manchester City academy standout Thierry Ambrose opened the scoring in the 23rd minute for Guadeloupe, slipping past Steven Vitoria and finishing beyond Milan Borjan.