Canada names 23-man roster for November World Cup Qualifiers

The Canadian men's national team has announced a 23-man squad, including 10 players from Major League Soccer, that will play a pair of World Cup Qualifiers this month against Costa Rica (Nov. 12) and Mexico (Nov. 16) in Edmonton.

Canada (2-0-4, 10 points) enter the November window third in the Concacaf Octagonal standings, four points back of Mexico and one back of the United States.

“These home matches present different challenges for which we will need to be ready, but as usual it is one match at a time and with a full house at Commonwealth Stadium we will be pushing for maximum points,” said head coach John Herdman.

A top-three finish would see Canada reach their first World Cup since 1986. The Octagonal's fourth-place finisher will play an inter-confederation playoff for a trip to Qatar 2022.