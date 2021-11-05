Canada names 23-man roster for November World Cup Qualifiers

The Canadian men's national team has announced a 23-man squad, including 10 players from Major League Soccer, that will play a pair of World Cup Qualifiers this month against Costa Rica (Nov. 12) and Mexico (Nov. 16) in Edmonton.
Canada (2-0-4, 10 points) enter the November window third in the Concacaf Octagonal standings, four points back of Mexico and one back of the United States.
“These home matches present different challenges for which we will need to be ready, but as usual it is one match at a time and with a full house at Commonwealth Stadium we will be pushing for maximum points,” said head coach John Herdman.
A top-three finish would see Canada reach their first World Cup since 1986. The Octagonal's fourth-place finisher will play an inter-confederation playoff for a trip to Qatar 2022.
The two matches represent a homecoming for former Vancouver Whitecaps FC and current FC Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, who grew up in the Alberta city before moving to Vancouver to join the Whitecaps' youth system.
Some MLS highlights include New England Revolution forward Tajon Buchanan, Nashville SC defender Alistair Johnston and Toronto FC defender Richie Laryea.
Canada roster for November World Cup qualifiers
GOALKEEPERS (3)
- Milan Borjan – Red Star Belgrade
- Maxime Crépeau – Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- James Pantemis – CF Montréal
DEFENDERS (7)
- Derek Cornelius – Panetolikos FC
- Doneil Henry– Suwon Samsung Bluewings
- Kamal Miller – CF Montréal
- Steven Vitória – Moreirense FC
- Samuel Adekugbe – Hatayspor FC
- Alistair Johnston – Nashville SC
- Richie Laryea – Toronto FC
MIDFIELDERS (6)
- Stephen Eustáquio – FC Paços de Ferreira
- Atiba Hutchinson – Beşiktaş JK
- Mark-Anthony Kaye – Colorado Rapids
- Jonathan Osorio – Toronto FC
- Samuel Piette – CF Montréal
- David Wotherspoon – St. Johnstone FC
FORWARDS (7)
- Tajon Buchanan – New England Revolution
- Lucas Cavallini – Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Jonathan David – Lille OSC
- Alphonso Davies – FC Bayern München
- Cyle Larin – Beşiktaş JK
- Liam Millar – FC Basel
- Iké Ugbo – KRC Genk