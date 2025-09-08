Canada look to show Romania win "wasn't a fluke"

As time ticks down to the 2026 FIFA World Cup , Canada know the importance of every moment they are together.

“We are a good team, we’re establishing a lot of really positive things, and we are building towards a home World Cup in ways that can make us history makers. That’s our goal.”

“We are incredibly excited after a good performance against Romania to show that it wasn't a fluke,” head coach Jesse Marsch told reporters on Monday.

Days after defeating Romania 3–0 in Bucharest, Canada’s first win over a UEFA opponent in their home nation since 2009, Les Rouges are hoping to maintain the momentum when they face No. 31-ranked Wales at Swansea.com Stadium.

“We are going to be leaning more toward players having to earn minutes from here on in, that it's the national team, and that's the way it should be,” Marsch said after the win against Romania. “We've developed a lot of players within the system and given a lot of players experiences.”

Through each game, the preparation for the World Cup evolves. At one point, Marsch’s team selection emphasized finding players who fit best, whereas now it focuses on performance.

While Koné returns to the lineup, Marsch will need to find another option in central midfield after a slight knee injury forced Stephen Eustáquio to leave the camp, potentially opening space for LAFC ’s Mathieu Choinière or former CF Montréal standout Nathan Saliba.

“Everything was executed to a tee. Obviously, you can progress, but the way we started [against Romania] is how we should start every game,” Koné said Monday. “We were relentless... we've been challenged a lot, and I think within that, that helps us a lot.”

For former CF Montréal star Ismaël Koné, now playing with Serie A’s U.S. Sassuolo, that means getting another starting opportunity in midfield after a first-class showing – even after expressing his frustrations about being subbed off early.

With Canada hoping to keep up their press, they could reintroduce Nashville SC 's Jacob Shaffelburg to the lineup after he served a one-match suspension against Romania, or potentially continue with the wing combination of Vancouver Whitecaps FC 's Ali Ahmed and former New England Revolution star Tajon Buchanan.

“This is a perfect challenge for us, it’s almost a collision of two styles,” Marsch echoed. “We know that we have developed our own style of football and our own DNA... Especially with the lead-up to the World Cup, we don't think anything is friendly, and we are incredibly excited about the challenge.”

Wales head coach Craig Bellamy praised the Canadians’ press before the match and called the team the “perfect challenge," yet Marsch is confident that his squad can also learn from facing a possession-heavy opponent.

St. Clair to start

As lineup decisions become more concrete among the 10 outfield players, the most significant questions remain in goal, where Minnesota United’s Dayne St. Clair is set to start after Maxime Crépeau suffered a slight concussion in his two-save clean sheet on Friday.

“Dayne has been the best goalkeeper in MLS this entire season,” Marsch said. “He was an MLS All-Star, well deserved.

“I really like Max, and I really believe in the quality he brings and who he is as a person and the goalkeeper he is. But I feel the same about Dayne. They’re different in different ways. But Dayne has been outstanding, outstanding since I’ve been here as a goalkeeper for us.”

After Tuesday, Canada will look ahead to the October window and friendlies against Australia and Colombia, two teams already qualified for next year’s World Cup.