Canada return to action with victory in Romania friendly

The Canada men's national team emerged victorious in the first of two September international friendlies, topping Romania 3-0 on Friday at Arena Națională in Bucharest.

Les Rouges got off to a quick start, opening the scoring through Jonathan David after just 11 minutes. The Juventus striker extended his Canada-record with his 37th international goal, converting a close-range header via pinpoint free-kick service from Vancouver Whitecaps' standout Ali Ahmed.

Ahmed found the scoresheet himself in the 22nd minute, dispossessing Romania goalkeeper Horațiu Moldovan right in front of goal, then converting to open his Canada account.