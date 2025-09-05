Canada return to action with victory in Romania friendly

The Canada men's national team emerged victorious in the first of two September international friendlies, topping Romania 3-0 on Friday at Arena Națională in Bucharest.
Les Rouges got off to a quick start, opening the scoring through Jonathan David after just 11 minutes. The Juventus striker extended his Canada-record with his 37th international goal, converting a close-range header via pinpoint free-kick service from Vancouver Whitecaps' standout Ali Ahmed.
Ahmed found the scoresheet himself in the 22nd minute, dispossessing Romania goalkeeper Horațiu Moldovan right in front of goal, then converting to open his Canada account.
Canada managed to see out the clean sheet in the second half, with Portland Timbers goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau coming through with an acrobatic 69th-minute save that helped the cause. That set the stage for Canada's late insurance goal, courtesy of Hajduk Split midfielder Niko Sigur's 77th-minute strike.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Coming off their disappointing quarterfinal exit at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, these September friendlies offer Canada a chance to course-correct as they prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which they're co-hosting with the US and Mexico. With a positive performance and result at Romania, Les Rouges got a first step in the right direction ahead of Tuesday's follow-up friendly vs. Wales at Swansea.com Stadium.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Canada never relinquished the lead after Jonathan David's early opener.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Ali Ahmed's international stock continues to rise, as the Vancouver man logged 1g/1a to account for Canada's first two goals.
Next Up
- CAN: Tuesday, Sept. 9 vs. Wales | 2 pm ET | International Friendly
- ROM: Tuesday, Sept. 9 vs. Cyprus | 2:45 pm ET | UEFA World Cup Qualifying