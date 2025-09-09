Derek Cornelius free kick sends Canada over Wales

A free-kick golazo from Derek Cornelius delivered the Canadian men's national team a 1-0 win over Wales in Tuesday's international friendly at Swansea.com Stadium.

The match was the second of two September friendlies for head coach Jesse Marsch's side, after topping Romania 3-0 last Friday in Bucharest as they navigate preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Cornelius provided the lone goal of Tuesday's match in spectacular fashion, delivering Canada a 41st-minute lead with a majestic set piece that the Rangers center back converted from well outside the penalty area.

The highlight-reel strike proved to be the game-winner, as Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and the Canadian back line preserved the clean sheet in the second half.

