Derek Cornelius free kick sends Canada over Wales

A free-kick golazo from Derek Cornelius delivered the Canadian men's national team a 1-0 win over Wales in Tuesday's international friendly at Swansea.com Stadium.
The match was the second of two September friendlies for head coach Jesse Marsch's side, after topping Romania 3-0 last Friday in Bucharest as they navigate preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Cornelius provided the lone goal of Tuesday's match in spectacular fashion, delivering Canada a 41st-minute lead with a majestic set piece that the Rangers center back converted from well outside the penalty area.
The highlight-reel strike proved to be the game-winner, as Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and the Canadian back line preserved the clean sheet in the second half.
Goals
- 41' - CAN - Derek Cornelius | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: With two impressive road victories over UEFA opponents, Canada look to have fully turned the page on this summer's quarterfinal exit in the Concacaf Gold Cup. These performances give Marsch plenty of positives to build on as he looks to solidify his squad for next year's World Cup, which Canada will host alongside the US and Mexico.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Cornelius' free kick was the only goal of the match, and what a goal it was.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: In addition to the goal, Cornelius was instrumental in Canada keeping the clean sheet, making an array of key blocks and tackles late in the match.
Next Up
- CAN: Friday, Oct. 10 vs. Australia | 7:30 pm ET | International Friendly
- WAL: Thursday, Oct. 9 vs. England | 2:45 pm ET | International Friendly