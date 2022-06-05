Canada international friendly vs. Panama canceled 

The international friendly between the Canadian men’s national team and Panama that was set to kickoff at 7 pm ET at Vancouver Whitecaps FC 's BC Place has been canceled.

Canada Soccer's Men's National Team international match scheduled for Sunday 5 June at BC Place has been canceled. Additional details will be provided to all ticket purchasers. pic.twitter.com/jUnxTTpZe5

The Sports Network journalist Rick Westward reported that the team is on strike over player compensation issues and have chosen not to play.

The match was already put in place as a replacement for the previously canceled friendly against Iran. Les Rouges are yet to play a match during the June break as their first FIFA World Cup appearance since 1986 is only six months out.