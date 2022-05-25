Canada names 25-man roster for June friendly, Concacaf Nations League

By MLSsoccer staff

The Canadian men’s national team’s roster is out for a June friendly and two Concacaf Nations League games, with the federation announcing head coach John Herdman’s 25-man squad on Wednesday.

The team features 10 players from MLS, including three from CF Montréal and two from LAFC. LA Galaxy fullback Raheem Edwards is back in camp, as are other regulars who helped Les Rouges qualify for their first World Cup since 1986 earlier this year.

“These are three opportunities to take steps forward with this group of players in preparation for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar,” Herdman said in a release. “Every minute together is crucial as we prepare to work collectively to give us the best chance to perform against some of the world’s best on the biggest stage.”

Canada will host World Cup-bound Iran in a friendly on June 5, then enter Group C Nations League play when hosting Curacao (June 9) and visiting Honduras (June 13). The first two matches are played at BC Place, home of Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Former Whitecaps homegrown star Alphonso Davies is back with Canada after a COVID-related heart issue forced him to miss the team’s last two windows of World Cup qualifying. The one program newcomer is 17-year-old forward Luca Koleosho, who recently debuted for La Liga’s RCD Espanyol.

The full roster can be seen below, with Canada drawn into Group F at the World Cup later this fall alongside Belgium, Croatia and Morocco.

Canada roster for Concacaf Nations League

GOALKEEPERS (3)

  • Milan Borjan - Red Star Belgrade
  • Maxime Crépeau - LAFC
  • Dayne St. Clair - Minnesota United FC

DEFENDERS (7)

  • Samuel Adekugbe - Hatayspor FC
  • Doneil Henry - LAFC
  • Alistair Johnston - CF Montréal
  • Scott Kennedy - SSV Jahn Regensburg
  • Richie Laryea - Nottingham Forest FC
  • Kamal Miller - CF Montréal
  • Steven Vitória - Moreirense FC

MIDFIELDERS (6)

  • Raheem Edwards - LA Galaxy
  • Stephen Eustáquio - FC Porto
  • Atiba Hutchinson - Beşiktaş JK
  • Mark-Anthony Kaye - Colorado Rapids
  • Jonathan Osorio - Toronto FC
  • Samuel Piette - CF Montréal

FORWARDS (9)

  • Charles-Andreas Brym - FC Eindhoven
  • Tajon Buchanan - Club Brugge KV
  • Lucas Cavallini - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Jonathan David - Lille OSC
  • Alphonso Davies - FC Bayern München
  • David Junior Hoilett - Reading FC
  • Luca Koleosho - RCD Espanyol
  • Cyle Larin - Beşiktaş JK
  • Iké Ugbo - ES Troyes AC

Canada Concacaf Nations League
