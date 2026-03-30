Canada eager for final Toronto match before World Cup

TORONTO – A 2026 FIFA World Cup party is coming to BMO Field on June 12, when the Canadian men’s national team host their tournament opener against Italy or Bosnia and Herzegovina.
But first, Toronto FC's home stadium will host one more tune-up friendly when the CanMNT welcome Tunisia on Tuesday evening (7:30 pm ET | TSN, RDS, OneSoccer).
“We’ve got to stick to the things that we want our team to be about, to build a strong DNA in terms of what it means to play for Canada, what the roles are, what the discipline is and what it means to be aggressive,” head coach Jesse Marsch said, looking ahead to a team he scouted against fellow Group B opponent Qatar in December at the 2025 FIFA Arab Cup.
“Tunisia had a lot of power and athleticism on the pitch that day, and they were able to push the level of the game and challenge Qatar. We're going to have to deal with set pieces tomorrow, because Tunisia is big, and we're going to have to deal with some individual moments in transition.
"And that could be similar to what Qatar will provide when we play them in the World Cup.”
Embracing depth
After rebounding from a 2–0 halftime deficit against Iceland to open the March international window with a 2–2 draw, Canada will look for a more commanding performance against World Cup-bound Tunisia.
It all comes as players make their final impressions in arguably the deepest Canadian player pool ever, with Marsch expected to name a roster close to the final 26-man squad for June friendlies against Uzbekistan and Ireland.
"We're at a point in the sport in the country that's incredibly important,” Marsch said. “We know how focused we need to be and exactly what it takes to be successful in this tournament and in this moment of time... That’s what we're totally lasered in on.”
Marsch also teased at least five lineup changes, noting that former MLS standouts Ismaël Koné and Tani Oluwaseyi would start, as well as Orlando City goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau, Vancouver Whitecaps FC center back Ralph Priso and Hull City’s Liam Millar.
Spotlight on Koné
After missing Saturday's Iceland friendly due to suspension, Koné will look to take control against Tunisia.
The 23-year-old CF Montréal alum has become a regular with Sassuolo in Italy's Serie A this season, leaning on silky dribbling and through balls to define his game.
“It’s his ability when there's pressure, to beat someone in the midfield, and then start to create overloads and advantages,” Marsch said. “When he starts to face the back line, and he's got options... he can make final plays and final passes that make him a difference maker.”
Looking to make his second World Cup, after debuting as a 20-year-old in Qatar 2022, Koné is in contention to start at the heart of midfield in June alongside currently injured LAFC midfielder Stephen Eustáquio.
“I want to be ready for every challenge,” Koné told reporters Sunday. “[The World Cup] is going to be probably the biggest thing I've experienced in my career.
“I try to take life not too seriously, and it’s important to smile every day... I'm on the football field, and I think you just have to stay calm."
Italy or Bosnia and Herzegovina?
Canada will take the BMO Field pitch knowing who their opening opponent will be at the World Cup. Tuesday's friendly kicks off hours after Italy and Bosnia and Herzegovina face off in the UEFA Path A final.
Marsch, who calls Tuscany home, has sent four scouts, including former MLS veteran Felipe Martins, across the Atlantic to scour the European playoffs.
“I want a red out and to see our fans all in red in the whole stadium,” Marsch said hours before learning who Canada will host on June 12.
“If it's Italy, man... then we should be ripping all those blue jerseys and burning them.”