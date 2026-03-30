Canada eager for final Toronto match before World Cup

TORONTO – A 2026 FIFA World Cup party is coming to BMO Field on June 12, when the Canadian men’s national team host their tournament opener against Italy or Bosnia and Herzegovina.

But first, Toronto FC's home stadium will host one more tune-up friendly when the CanMNT welcome Tunisia on Tuesday evening (7:30 pm ET | TSN, RDS, OneSoccer).

“We’ve got to stick to the things that we want our team to be about, to build a strong DNA in terms of what it means to play for Canada, what the roles are, what the discipline is and what it means to be aggressive,” head coach Jesse Marsch said, looking ahead to a team he scouted against fellow Group B opponent Qatar in December at the 2025 FIFA Arab Cup.

“Tunisia had a lot of power and athleticism on the pitch that day, and they were able to push the level of the game and challenge Qatar. We're going to have to deal with set pieces tomorrow, because Tunisia is big, and we're going to have to deal with some individual moments in transition.