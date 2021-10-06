Canada chase history, revenge in World Cup qualifier at Mexico

If 2021 could be encapsulated with one word for the Canadian men’s national team , “redemption” would be a fitting summary.

Canada already salvaged their 2019 Gold Cup quarterfinal collapse against Haiti by eliminating the Caribbean side in June to reach the final phase of Concacaf World Cup Qualifying for the first time since 1997. They – sort of – avenged a loss to the US a few weeks after the Haitian triumph with a 1-1 draw during a September Octagonal qualifier in Nashville.

Now a third opportunity for revenge is on the cards. Having suffered a dramatic 2-1 defeat to Mexico in the Gold Cup semifinals this past summer, the Canadians begin the October window with a crunch tie against El Tri at the famed Estadio Azteca on Thursday evening (9:40 pm ET | OneSoccer, Paramount+).

Mexico are top of the table in qualifying with seven points, while Les Rouges are two points adrift in second place. A surprise victory catapults the revitalized Canadians into first place.

It will also be the first Estadio Azteca experience for several Canadian players, including Tajon Buchanan, Canada’s goalscorer in the aforementioned July loss in Houston.