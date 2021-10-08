Three Takeaways from Canada's impressive draw with Mexico at the Azteca

Canada earned its first result in Mexico since 1981, as Jonathan Osorio responded to Jorge Sanchez’s opener and secured a 1-1 draw with the Mexicans in Concacaf World Cup qualifying on Thursday night.

Wearing a different shirt in 2021, but playing in another marquee game, it was Osorio who converted right before halftime to clinch the historic point for the Canadians. Despite being deployed as a midfielder, the TFC midfielder executed a striker’s run and finish for the goal.

Three years ago, Osorio was the goal-scoring hero for Toronto FC against Club America in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League semifinal at the same venue. He finished the Champions League campaign as the season’s Golden Boot winner.

Osorio’s goal on Thursday also snapped a long dry spell for Canada, who had been outscored 20-0 in their previous five games at Estadio Azteca dating back to 1980.

In setting up Osorio for the strike, Alphonso Davies picked up his 14th assist for the national team, the joint-most in the program’s history.

“For me, it was the best performance I've seen [Osorio] play in a Canadian jersey,” said coach John Herdman. “I've seen Jonathan grow over the last three years into a solid leader in this team,” said coach John Herdman. “When I came in, he was an emotional guy. But over three years, he's embraced that next level of leadership. He's done a big part in setting the culture in this team, both on and off the pitch and I just thought that he embraced it.”

Canada could’ve made up for that lost time even more in the first half. Osorio's TFC teammate Richie Laryea pulled off a terrific, slalom run down the left before testing Guillermo Ochoa with a shot from distance before Tajon Buchanan fired the ensuing rebound over the bar. Davies also missed a sitter in front of goal a few minutes before Osorio’s equalizer.

"I love it now that we are getting asked that type of question," Herdman responded when asked if a draw was satisfactory. "I'm content with the point, but at the same time, I think there was an opportunity to take three.”