Tani Oluwaseyi seizes moment with Minnesota United: "I've been waiting"

One of the enduring joys of a new season is the new faces and storylines they so often deliver: Players or teams who burst into the limelight seemingly out of nowhere, producing performances which defy expectations and demand attention.

With three goals and two assists in just 219 minutes, the 23-year-old striker is tied with Robin Lod atop the MNUFC scoring chart. And all three tallies have been result-defining: He scored the opener in last week’s 3-0 road rout of Charlotte FC and netted last-gasp equalizers to earn home draws vs. Columbus and Real Salt Lake .

Minnesota United have been just such a side in MLS this year, racing out to a 4W-2L-2D start (14 points, 5th place in the Western Conference) despite a slow-moving change of technical staff leadership and the unexcused absence of linchpin playmaker Emanuel Reynoso . And no individual has personified the Loons’ new era – and its unexpected successes – more than Tani Oluwaseyi .

A young man who’d logged 11 career MLS minutes before 2024's opening day is now competing neck-and-neck with a decorated Designated Player, Teemu Pukki , for a starting job, and has already inspired a catchphrase: ‘Tani Time,’ a nod to his propensity for late heroics.

Overnight success years in the making

Even a devoted Loons supporter might not have seen this one coming, let alone MLS watchers elsewhere. Yet as is so often the case, the player himself has been grinding and suffering for quite a long time in pursuit of the doors that are now opening before him.

“It's something that I've been waiting for, for I guess the last three years,” Oluwaseyi (pronounced Oh-loo-wah-shay-yee) told MLSsoccer.com in a one-on-one conversation this week as he and his teammates prepared for Saturday’s home duel with fellow Midwesterners Sporting Kansas City, a matchup cheekily dubbed “the Nicest Rivalry in Sports” (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

“I hoped that I could do it in year one, and that was kind of the goal going in, but everyone has a different journey, which is very evident in the game. So it took a couple of years, but I think being here now, being given the opportunity, the biggest thing for me is just grabbing an opportunity and making the most with it.”

Oluwaseyi has weathered enough pain in this game to recognize how precious such things are; his journey has hardly been straightforward. Born in Abuja, Nigeria, his childhood was immersed in the beautiful game – and not just the long hours of pickup games on streets and dusty pitches that have become the stuff of African legend. Visits to his grandmother, a devoted Gooner, in Great Britain provided an influential early taste of what was then the pinnacle of the sport.

“My dad's a really big, big soccer fan. So as soon as I was born, it was kind of ingrained into me – and my grandmother as well,” explained Oluwaseyi. “If you go to my grandma's house in England, which we did a lot while we were younger, she's a big Arsenal fan. So you'll see in her house, she has like a mini Emirates Stadium, she has a picture with [Thierry] Henry, she has a picture with Arsene Wenger. She has a picture holding up the Premier League trophy.

“So from a very young age, I've been seeing all these things and I've been exposed to it, and the culture in Nigeria is very, very predicated on soccer as well.”

Canadian culture shock

Then the scene changed drastically when he was 10. His parents, Debo and Kemi, decided to emigrate to Canada in pursuit of greater opportunities, opening a bakery in Mississauga. Tani, his sister Tami and his brother Tite found themselves plunged into a completely new environment in the chilly Toronto suburbs.

“It wasn't a move that my siblings or I wanted to make, if I’m being very honest with you,” said Oluwaseyi. “When you're young, and your whole life you've known one thing, it's always going to be really hard for you to move somewhere else. So going in, we weren't really sure what to expect, we hadn't really heard much of Canada at all, really.

“The only exposure we had with any other countries was going to England to visit our grandmother. So we were very familiar with the English way of things, but Canada, America, we'd never been. So it was definitely a culture shock to start. It took probably a year or two before we got going, and like every other kid who gets to somewhere new, you got to make the new friends. You got to figure out the ways of living.”

Hockey, they soon learned, was king in this unfamiliar place. Over time, though, Tani found his path in the greater Toronto area’s teeming soccer scene. His skills caught the eye of longtime grassroots coach Ron Davidson, and he was soon thriving with the GPS Canada academy program at club level and helping his school, St. Joan of Arc Catholic Secondary, dominate provincial competition.

Premier League exposure

The teenage Oluwaseyi had a lightbulb moment when Davidson organized a group of GPS players for a tour of England to play exhibition matches against their counterparts at some of the Premier League’s top clubs.

“We played Leicester City, we played Stoke City, we played West Brom, we played Brentford. So going there, I think I was 16 at the time, I remember that was the year that Leicester won the Prem, so we went to their training facility and actually met [Riyad] Mahrez and [Jamie] Vardy,” he recalled. “So to see them in person as they were doing that, for me it was like, 'oh wow.' You're right there, you're playing these guys, and we were winning games as well.

“So it's like, OK, I know that it's a completely different world and this is what they do for a living, even these kids at 14, 15, 16. But this is definitely something that I can do as well.”

At age 18, he got further encouragement from a trial stint at Huddersfield Town during the Terriers’ two-season stay in the EPL, even though a combination of internal flux at the club and lack of access to a work visa scuppered his hopes of earning a longer stay. Meanwhile, there was one pathway much closer to home that did not materialize: a shot with Toronto FC’s academy.

“Not at all. Like, there was no interest whatsoever,” said Oluwaseyi. “I didn't really get any looks at all, even through college, with TFC or any of the other [pro] teams in Canada.