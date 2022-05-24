Can NYCFC remain a Supporters' Shield contender if Taty Castellanos gets sold?

New York City FC project as definite Supporters’ Shield contenders in 2022, currently sitting second behind leaders LAFC at 1.92 points per game.

“I wonder if Talles Magno’s continuing to do the things he's doing on the wing and you lose Taty, because you sell him, is it not better off for your team to keep Magno where he's been successful rather than ask him to shift positions while you’re losing last year’s Golden Boot winner," David Gass pondered.

Andrew Wiebe suggested Talles Magno might move from the wing to center forward. But would that reduce the young Brazilian’s effectiveness?

They're also the topic of debate by the Extratime crew, who agreed on NYCFC remaining a contender if Castellanos is sold overseas, but not necessarily on the Argentine’s replacement at the No. 9 position.

Is another Brazilian the answer? Perhaps Heber, who started for a suspended Castellanos on Sunday and scored the lone goal from the penalty spot in a 1-0 win over Chicago Fire FC.

“I don’t actually think they need him to do all of the things Taty does so he can just go back to potentially doing what Heber did well, which is being in the box to finish the action,” Calen Carr said. “I think if they look to add anywhere, it might be more on the outside, looking at that right flank specifically, to add some sort of ability to get forward and get that wing play that they’ve been really good for in the past.”

If Castellanos gets sold to Europe or South America, the Extratime crew doesn’t believe the Cityzens sign a like-for-like replacement during the Secondary Transfer Window (July 7-Aug. 4). Gass theorized if NYCFC were looking to splash the cash, it would be in the chance-creation department with their No. 10 now 35 years of age.

“My guess would be, if they were really going to spend money it would almost be a Maxi Moralez replacement," Gass said, "maybe at a higher age than an Under-22 signing that they’ve had in the past to sort of bridge that gap.”

Whatever unfolds, Gass is confident that NYCFC will contend for trophies this year. And goals will surely come as those like Brazilian attackers Gabriel Pereira and Thiago Andrade further acclimate.

"I think all of the players are on the roster that they feel are necessary to win an MLS Cup this year," Gass said.