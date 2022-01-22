Can Carlos Vela rediscover form under new LAFC boss Steve Cherundolo?

LAFC enter the 2022 MLS season amid significant change, with a new head coach and (so far) five key offseason signings who all could be in the starting XI come a Feb. 26 home opener against the Colorado Rapids .

“We both want the same things and he’s a team player. He wants to make this team better and he, from the first couple days of training, I can tell you he’s putting in the work as well.”

“It’s like riding a bike, it’s there. It’s just a matter of getting it back,” Cherundolo said on Extratime . “A huge portion of this is Carlos and he knows that. He knows what he can do, he knows his own potential, he knows what he did. And he understands how we want to play, so our relationship has gone very good. It’s a solid foundation.

And during Steve Cherunodolo’s early preseason days, he’s focused on getting the 2019 Landon Donovan MLS MVP back to peak levels. Vela recorded an astounding 34g/15a in 31 matches during that record-setting year, though has been limited to 9g/7a in 27 matches combined the last two seasons while battling injuries.

But their landmark acquisition from before playing an MLS game remains, and their fortunes could ride on his performance levels. That’s Carlos Vela , of course, the Black & Gold’s first-ever Designated Player who’s back after his contract option was exercised, ending a period of uncertainty and rumors of the 32-year-old Mexican star possibly departing.

The Cherundolo era, which follows four years of now-Toronto FC head coach/sporting director Bob Bradley at the helm, won’t solely be defined by Vela. But the left-footed forward can take over games and was vital to LAFC’s 2019 Supporters’ Shield-winning season, captaining the club and becoming a pillar of what’s developed at Banc of California Stadium.

Help could be on the way, too, since LAFC have an open DP spot after Diego Rossi’s move to Turkish Süper Lig club Fenerbahçe. They were linked to Uruguay international Jonathan Rodriguez as he departed Liga MX’s Cruz Azul, though he’s now at Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassar. That leaves other options being kicked around.

“Definitely a wait-and-see,” Cherundolo said of the DP situation. “The market is the market and it’s always moving, constantly changing. We want to be very sure about what we do and so we are doing our homework, our due diligence. We are putting ourselves in position to find the best player at this moment in time for LAFC to help us win games. If that happens, wonderful. But if it doesn’t, we’ll wait until that time comes.”

Their other DP is 21-year-old Uruguay international Brian Rodriguez, a highlight of the Penarol-to-MLS wave. Reports of a loan to Brazil’s Internacional have surfaced this offseason, an exit that would follow last year’s half-season loan to Spanish second-division side UD Almeria. For now, Rodriguez remains with LAFC and part of Cherundolo’s plans.