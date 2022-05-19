Referees

Professional Referee Organization sends 6 officials to 2022 World Cup

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Six officials from the Professional Referee Organization will be part of the 2022 FIFA World Cup this November and December, the group announced Thursday.

The group includes referee Ismail Elfath, assistant referees Kyle Atkins, Kathryn Nesbitt, and Corey Parker, and video match officials Drew Fischer and Armando Villarreal.

A total of 36 referees will head to Qatar from around the world, in addition to 69 assistant referees and 24 video match officials.

“We are delighted that the years of dedication and commitment these officials have invested to develop their skills and serve the game have been rewarded through selection to this prestigious event,” PRO general manager Howard Webb said in a release.

“I know they will represent our organization in the most positive way. They will undoubtedly inspire others to join the officiating ranks and, as their colleagues did at the 2018 World Cup, again demonstrate to the world the high quality of match officials we have here in North America.”

Elfath, the 2020 MLS Referee of the Year, has been on the international panel since 2016 and officiated at two Concacaf Gold Cups and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games held last summer.

Atkins and Parker have a combined total of 13 years of experience on the FIFA panel and more than 300 MLS regular-season games of experience between them.

Nesbitt joins a pioneering list of five other female officials who FIFA has selected as the first women to officiate in a men’s World Cup. She worked with Atkins and Elfath to officiate the MLS is Back Tournament Final in 2020.

Fischer and Villarreal are both established video match officials, working high-profile games in the MLS and international arenas.

Referees World Cup

Related Stories

PRO issues statement on Week 5 game between Toronto FC and NYCFC
Alan Kelly takes PRO leadership position upon retirement as MLS official
MLS Assistant Referee of the Year Kathryn Nesbitt to become first woman to officiate a Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifier
More News
More News
Josef Martinez returns to Atlanta United training: "He's making a lot of progress"

Josef Martinez returns to Atlanta United training: "He's making a lot of progress"
Professional Referee Organization sends 6 officials to 2022 World Cup

Professional Referee Organization sends 6 officials to 2022 World Cup
San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Jamiro Monteiro named Continental Player of the Week
Player of the Week

San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Jamiro Monteiro named Continental Player of the Week
Canada: 5 priorities the potential Nations League roster must address
Concacaf Nations League

Canada: 5 priorities the potential Nations League roster must address
Talks ongoing for Adam Buksa as New England Revolution expect transfer offers soon
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Talks ongoing for Adam Buksa as New England Revolution expect transfer offers soon
Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 13

Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 13
More News
Video
Video
Was Patryk Klimala fouled by Chicago Fire's GK Gaga Slonina?
1:55
Instant Replay

Was Patryk Klimala fouled by Chicago Fire's GK Gaga Slonina?
Who were Week 12's biggest winners? Golazo from Alex Muyl, San Jose comeback & MORE!
21:04
MLS Today

Who were Week 12's biggest winners? Golazo from Alex Muyl, San Jose comeback & MORE!
A diving header and a 22 pass buildup! Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
1:54

A diving header and a 22 pass buildup! Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
Was there a PK on Diego Palacios late in LAFC-Austin?
0:34
You Make the Call

Was there a PK on Diego Palacios late in LAFC-Austin?
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10