Professional Referee Organization sends 6 officials to 2022 World Cup

Six officials from the Professional Referee Organization will be part of the 2022 FIFA World Cup this November and December, the group announced Thursday.

The group includes referee Ismail Elfath, assistant referees Kyle Atkins, Kathryn Nesbitt, and Corey Parker, and video match officials Drew Fischer and Armando Villarreal.

A total of 36 referees will head to Qatar from around the world, in addition to 69 assistant referees and 24 video match officials.

“We are delighted that the years of dedication and commitment these officials have invested to develop their skills and serve the game have been rewarded through selection to this prestigious event,” PRO general manager Howard Webb said in a release.