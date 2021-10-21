Called it: Whitecaps interim coach gives inspiring team talk, predicts comeback win

The Vancouver Whitecaps are coming off their most thrilling and crucial victory of the season, and they might have an epic pep talk in the halftime locker room from interim head coach Vanni Sartini to thank for it.
Needing three points as they look to continue their late-season surge into Western Conference playoff contention, the Whitecaps had their backs against the wall in their Wednesday evening road matchup with the Portland Timbers, finding themselves down 2-0 at intermission.
That's when Sartini gave an inspired speech to his players before they re-took the field where he even predicted the impending comeback, which the Whitecaps shared on their official Twitter account on Thursday. Check it out below.
The rest, as they say is history, with the Whitecaps equalizing the contest through goals from Deiber Caicedo and Brian White, before an 82nd-minute penalty kick from Cristian Dajome sealed off the 3-2 victory.
It was some top-level motivational work from Vancouver's interim boss, who has had the team playing good soccer since taking over following the midseason departure of Marc dos Santos. With Wednesday's victory, the Whitecaps vaulted above the playoff line in the Western Conference, one point clear of Real Salt Lake with 43 points from 30 matches.