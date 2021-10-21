Called it: Whitecaps interim coach gives inspiring team talk, predicts comeback win

The Vancouver Whitecaps are coming off their most thrilling and crucial victory of the season, and they might have an epic pep talk in the halftime locker room from interim head coach Vanni Sartini to thank for it.

Needing three points as they look to continue their late-season surge into Western Conference playoff contention, the Whitecaps had their backs against the wall in their Wednesday evening road matchup with the Portland Timbers, finding themselves down 2-0 at intermission.