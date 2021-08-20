California Clasico: Taking stock of the LA Galaxy & San Jose Earthquakes in 2021

Here's how both clubs have gotten here in 2021.

The California rivals have found varying degrees of success this year, with the Galaxy third in the Western Conference standings and San Jose sitting ninth, though just a point off the final playoff place. Whenever these two meet, there's always big hype.

It's Heineken Rivalry Week in MLS. To kick things off, we've got the LA Galaxy versus the San Jose Earthquakes on Friday night at Dignity Health Sports Park (10:30 pm ET | ESPN2).

Greg Vanney's French revolution

Let's roll Greg Vanney's appointment as head coach and the club's 2021 transfer strategy into one bigger blurb because they're connected.

When Vanney took over this winter, many assumed this was a project, not a quick fix. The Galaxy have struggled mightily in recent years, save for Zlatan Ibrahimovic dragging them to the playoffs and even a Round One victory in 2019. Vanney even used the phrase "I'm a builder" a few times during his early post-Toronto FC days, signaling the long-term nature of his vision in Los Angeles.

In short order, LA have become not only competitive but a force hoping to lock down a home playoff game in a combative Western Conference. Vanney taking the job is the most important reason why the club have rebounded so quickly, getting better performances from incumbent players both young and not-so-young. But the front office has also hit on most of their additions this winter. And a number of them came from France's top two divisions.

The Galaxy acquired Kevin Cabral as a young DP, Samuel Grandsir on a TAM deal, and then Sega Coulibaly and Rayan Raveloson from the top two divisions in France. Those are four players who seem to be first-choice starters when everyone is fit. Sacre Bleu!

Vanney's French revolution has been successful, while fellow new signings Jonathan Bond, Derrick Williams and Victor Vazquez have all added to a really strong Primary Transfer Window.