San Jose Earthquakes part ways with general manager Jesse Fioranelli

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Jesse Fioranelli - San Jose Earthquakes

The San Jose Earthquakes have parted ways with general manager Jesse Fioranelli, effective immediately, the club announced Tuesday. Technical director Chris Leitch, head coach Matias Almeyda and the rest of the coaching staff will continue in their respective roles. The club said they would begin the search for a permanent successor immediately.

“I would like to thank Jesse for his commitment and dedication to our club,” Earthquakes managing partner John Fisher said in a team release. “We sincerely appreciate his efforts over the past four and a half years. We wish him and his family the best of luck moving forward. With the majority of the season remaining, our focus is on earning a playoff spot, and we have confidence that Matias, our coaching staff and our players, who led us to the playoffs last year, can turn this around and make that happen.”

Fioranelli was appointed the club’s general manager in January 2017 and helped guide the team to a 41-67-28 regular season record, reaching the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2017 and 2020. San Jose currently sit in 10th place in the Western Conference, with a 3-7-1 record in 2021. The club have lost six of their last seven games.

“Leaving isn’t easy because I have been very fortunate to work with an incredible group of people whose priority has always been to put the club first,” said Fioranelli. “I will always be thankful to John Fisher and the board for the opportunity to serve the club. I want to thank every player, coach, staff member and colleague, from the first team to the academy, and the front office with whom I have shared four and a half memorable years. Being able to witness the growth of our players, while working with Matias on a unique pathway and a brand of football that goes far beyond the tactics of the game, makes me hopeful that I am leaving our club with a bright future ahead. I take with me invaluable learning moments from the experiences we made together on the field, with our fans and inside the community. It has been an honor to embrace a bigger cause together with you.”

San Jose Earthquakes

Advertising

Related Stories

Explaining Jesse Fioranelli’s departure and what it means for the Quakes
Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 1, LA Galaxy 3
San Jose Earthquakes sign Brazilian center back Nathan

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Explaining Jesse Fioranelli’s departure and what it means for the Quakes
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Explaining Jesse Fioranelli’s departure and what it means for the Quakes
Doyle: FC Dallas' Ricardo Pepi is destined for the very top
Extratime

Doyle: FC Dallas' Ricardo Pepi is destined for the very top
Now open! Columbus Crew host ribbon-cutting ceremony for Lower.com Field

Now open! Columbus Crew host ribbon-cutting ceremony for Lower.com Field
Dream team: Fantasy booking the MLS All-Stars Skills Challenge

Dream team: Fantasy booking the MLS All-Stars Skills Challenge
Austin FC striker Danny Hoesen out for 2021 as club eye new signings

Austin FC striker Danny Hoesen out for 2021 as club eye new signings
Rating the top young-player performances of MLS Weeks 9 and 10
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Rating the top young-player performances of MLS Weeks 9 and 10
More News
Video
Video
Ali Krieger on Motherhood and Jay-Z's Gift to the USWNT
1:40

Ali Krieger on Motherhood and Jay-Z's Gift to the USWNT
FC Dallas vs PDA | MLS NEXT Cup 2021
1:51:37

FC Dallas vs PDA | MLS NEXT Cup 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: FC Dallas vs Players Development Academy | MLS NEXT Cup 2021 u17 Quarterfinal
1:36

HIGHLIGHTS: FC Dallas vs Players Development Academy | MLS NEXT Cup 2021 u17 Quarterfinal
GOAL: Mustapha Sowe, Players Development Academy | MLS NEXT Cup 2021 u17 Quarterfinal
0:55

GOAL: Mustapha Sowe, Players Development Academy | MLS NEXT Cup 2021 u17 Quarterfinal
More Video
June is Pride Month

June is Pride Month

MLS stands in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month and all year long. We are grateful for the support this community continues to show MLS. We will highlight stories from the LGBTQ+ community and support @AthleteAlly's Playing for Pride campaign throughout June.