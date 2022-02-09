Caden Clark returns to New York Red Bulls on loan from Leipzig

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Caden Clark has re-joined the New York Red Bulls on loan from RB Leipzig for the 2022 MLS season with an option to extend, the club announced Wednesday.

To sign Clark, the Red Bulls acquired the MLS Allocation Order's second overall spot and a 2022 international roster slot from Toronto FC for $575,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money. The Red Bulls then sent $100,000 in 2022 GAM and the second overall spot to FC Cincinnati for the Allocation Order's first overall position.