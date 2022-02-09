Caden Clark returns to New York Red Bulls on loan from Leipzig

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Caden Clark has re-joined the New York Red Bulls on loan from RB Leipzig for the 2022 MLS season with an option to extend, the club announced Wednesday.
To sign Clark, the Red Bulls acquired the MLS Allocation Order's second overall spot and a 2022 international roster slot from Toronto FC for $575,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money. The Red Bulls then sent $100,000 in 2022 GAM and the second overall spot to FC Cincinnati for the Allocation Order's first overall position.
“We are delighted to be able to bring Caden back this season with the opportunity to extend for a further year,” RBNY head of sport Kevin Thelwell said in a statement. “Caden has gained great experience last season in his time with us and also with the national team this offseason. I am sure this will stand him in good stead for a great season.”
The 18-year-old was a breakout star for RBNY the last two seasons, notching six goals and five assists across 31 games (20 starts). Clark was initially transferred from the Red Bulls to the German Bundesliga sister side back in June, though remained in MLS for the remainder of the 2021 campaign before his planned departure.
“I am happy to see Caden rejoin us for this season,” Red Bulls head coach Gerhard Struber said in a release. “His knowledge of our system and skill set will help build depth in the team.”
The United States U-20 national team midfielder, who earned his first career USMNT call up in December, placed eighth on MLSsoccer.com's 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list last year.