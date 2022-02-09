Transfer Tracker

Caden Clark returns to New York Red Bulls on loan from Leipzig

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Caden Clark has re-joined the New York Red Bulls on loan from RB Leipzig for the 2022 MLS season with an option to extend, the club announced Wednesday.

To sign Clark, the Red Bulls acquired the MLS Allocation Order's second overall spot and a 2022 international roster slot from Toronto FC for $575,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money. The Red Bulls then sent $100,000 in 2022 GAM and the second overall spot to FC Cincinnati for the Allocation Order's first overall position.

“We are delighted to be able to bring Caden back this season with the opportunity to extend for a further year,” RBNY head of sport Kevin Thelwell said in a statement. “Caden has gained great experience last season in his time with us and also with the national team this offseason. I am sure this will stand him in good stead for a great season.”

The 18-year-old was a breakout star for RBNY the last two seasons, notching six goals and five assists across 31 games (20 starts). Clark was initially transferred from the Red Bulls to the German Bundesliga sister side back in June, though remained in MLS for the remainder of the 2021 campaign before his planned departure.

“I am happy to see Caden rejoin us for this season,” Red Bulls head coach Gerhard Struber said in a release. “His knowledge of our system and skill set will help build depth in the team.”

The United States U-20 national team midfielder, who earned his first career USMNT call up in December, placed eighth on MLSsoccer.com's 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list last year.

Transfer Tracker New York Red Bulls Caden Clark

Related Stories

Switzerland star Xherdan Shaqiri joins Chicago Fire FC as Designated Player
Thiago Almada joins Atlanta United from Velez Sarsfield as Designated Player
Vancouver Whitecaps FC re-sign goalkeeper Isaac Boehmer
More News
More News
MLS, Portland Timbers issue statements on Andy Polo amid domestic violence allegations

MLS, Portland Timbers issue statements on Andy Polo amid domestic violence allegations
FC Cincinnati honors Black History Month

FC Cincinnati honors Black History Month
Who could be every Western Conference team's Mr. Reliable in 2022?
Voices: Joseph Lowery

Who could be every Western Conference team's Mr. Reliable in 2022?
Ezra Hendrickson hails Chicago Fire’s capture of “game-changer” Xherdan Shaqiri
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Ezra Hendrickson hails Chicago Fire’s capture of “game-changer” Xherdan Shaqiri
Behind Atlanta United's "due diligence" of signing Thiago Almada & what he'll bring
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Behind Atlanta United's "due diligence" of signing Thiago Almada & what he'll bring
Kellyn Acosta joins LAFC with rising USMNT profile: "Consistency is what I need most"
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Kellyn Acosta joins LAFC with rising USMNT profile: "Consistency is what I need most"
More News
Video
Video
Miles Robinson on Atlanta United in 2022
2:47

Miles Robinson on Atlanta United in 2022
Miles Robinson discusses Black Players for Change and Representing the City of Atlanta
1:04

Miles Robinson discusses Black Players for Change and Representing the City of Atlanta
Miles Robinson, the Defender of Love | Atlanta United, USMNT, & World Cup in Qatar
34:44

Miles Robinson, the Defender of Love | Atlanta United, USMNT, & World Cup in Qatar
D.C. United Season Preview
15:40

D.C. United Season Preview
More Video