MLS Wrap-Up

Buy or sell? Minnesota, Portland & Vancouver as Western Conference contenders

MLSsoccer staff

Minnesota United FC, Portland Timbers and Vancouver Whitecaps FC all have eye-opening wins to start the 2024 season. But are they contenders in the Western Conference?

That was discussed by the MLS Wrap-Up panel of Andrew Wiebe, Sacha Kljestan and Kaylyn Kyle following Matchday 6.

Minnesota United FC logo
Minnesota United FC

A combination of now-assistant coach Cameron Knowles and new manager Eric Ramsay has the Loons atop the Western Conference with 10 points from four matches (3W-0L-1D). Is this a new coach bump or a sign of things to come?

WIEBE: I’m buying because the Western Conference is so unpredictable and Minnesota have the top-end talent and now the organization and belief it’s going to take to stay there. I’m going to buy top five.

KYLE: I’m on the fence, but I’m going to sell as of right now because they haven’t played with Emanuel Reynoso in the [starting] lineup. I feel like if you have Emanuel Reynoso in your XI, tactically you need to change something that’s working so well right now.

KLJESTAN: I’ve got to buy and it’s because of the chaos of this Western Conference. I don’t know where to predict where anybody’s going to be at the end of this Western Conference. In the East, I feel like I can name five really strong teams. In the West, I can’t. So, so far what I’m seeing from Minnesota, I’ve got to buy.

Portland Timbers logo
Portland Timbers

The Phil Neville era started with a stunning 4-1 win over the Colorado Rapids, but Portland have won just one of their next four games.

This follows a 3-1 home loss to the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, when Jonathan Rodríguez scored on his debut after signing last week from Club América.

KLJESTAN: I’ve got to sell because I don’t know what I’m getting out of everything. They have their DP [striker], he gets the goal, Jonathan Rodríguez. But other than that, I just don’t know. So I can’t buy right now.

WIEBE: I’m selling as well. That win against Colorado I think was a little bit unfair in terms of actual chances and the way that match went. Outside of that, it’s the variables.

KYLE: I feel like Phil Neville needs a good year of implementing a little bit more structure there.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC logo
Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Vancouver (2W-1L-1D) suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday, a 2-1 defeat to Real Salt Lake at BC Place.

Was that a blip or a sign of storm clouds on the horizon for a Whitecaps side sitting third in the Western Conference table?

KLJESTAN: They had a big opportunity [against RSL] and I don’t like what I saw in the second half of that game. They had a big win last week, but that’s at Dallas who is in a really weird place right now. I’m not sure tactically that I’m enjoying everything I see from this Vancouver team.

KYLE: The biggest loss is a Julian Gressel, a Richie Laryea in wide areas where Vancouver, they could build through the midfield or get service from those wide areas. So that’s why I’m selling.

WIEBE: I’m going to buy because of the international break. [Andrés] Cubas in this team, he changes them tactically, and they threw out their entire game plan in the second half. It appeared that way.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Minnesota United FC Portland Timbers Vancouver Whitecaps FC MLS Wrap-Up Matchday

Related Stories

Buy or sell? Toronto, Red Bulls & Atlanta as Eastern Conference contenders
More News
More News
Young Players: Who seized their chance on Matchday 6?
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Young Players: Who seized their chance on Matchday 6?
Stock Up, Stock Down: FC Cincinnati's proven formula, Seattle Sounders hit a wall
Voices: Sacha Kljestan

Stock Up, Stock Down: FC Cincinnati's proven formula, Seattle Sounders hit a wall
New York Red Bulls' Lewis Morgan named Player of the Matchday 
Player of the Matchday

New York Red Bulls' Lewis Morgan named Player of the Matchday 
Buy or sell? Toronto, Red Bulls & Atlanta as Eastern Conference contenders
MLS Wrap-Up

Buy or sell? Toronto, Red Bulls & Atlanta as Eastern Conference contenders
Buy or sell? Minnesota, Portland & Vancouver as Western Conference contenders
MLS Wrap-Up

Buy or sell? Minnesota, Portland & Vancouver as Western Conference contenders
More News
Video
Video
Player of the Matchday 6: Lewis Morgan
1:06

Player of the Matchday 6: Lewis Morgan
Must-see golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
2:07

Must-see golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
Buy or sell? Toronto, Red Bulls & Atlanta as Eastern Conference contenders
1:59

Buy or sell? Toronto, Red Bulls & Atlanta as Eastern Conference contenders
Buy or sell? Minnesota, Portland & Vancouver as Western Conference contenders
2:10

Buy or sell? Minnesota, Portland & Vancouver as Western Conference contenders
More Video