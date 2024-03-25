Buy or sell? Minnesota, Portland & Vancouver as Western Conference contenders

Minnesota United FC , Portland Timbers and Vancouver Whitecaps FC all have eye-opening wins to start the 2024 season. But are they contenders in the Western Conference?

A combination of now-assistant coach Cameron Knowles and new manager Eric Ramsay has the Loons atop the Western Conference with 10 points from four matches (3W-0L-1D). Is this a new coach bump or a sign of things to come?

WIEBE: I’m buying because the Western Conference is so unpredictable and Minnesota have the top-end talent and now the organization and belief it’s going to take to stay there. I’m going to buy top five.

KYLE: I’m on the fence, but I’m going to sell as of right now because they haven’t played with Emanuel Reynoso in the [starting] lineup. I feel like if you have Emanuel Reynoso in your XI, tactically you need to change something that’s working so well right now.