Ranking MLS's 5 remaining perfect teams of 2025

Two games into the 2025 MLS season, only five teams boast a perfect 2W-0L-0D record (six points) ahead of Matchday 3 this weekend.
MLS Season Pass analyst Dax McCarty ranked all five – Columbus Crew, LAFC, Philadelphia Union, San Jose Earthquakes and Vancouver Whitecaps FC – based on how high he expects them to finish in the overall league standings.
Spoiler alert: The legendary former midfielder predicts all five will make the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
The 2023 MLS Cup and Leagues Cup 2024 champions look as formidable as ever, kicking 2025 off with wins over Chicago Fire FC and the New England Revolution despite the winter departure of club talisman Cucho Hernández.
“One thing I’ve learned about watching the Columbus Crew play under Wilfried Nancy: Do not doubt him. He’s the best coach in MLS," said McCarty.
"He is gonna have this Columbus Crew team, especially when they sign a big-time striker in the summer, humming. They are going to end the season, for sure, in a top spot in the East.”
Even with a stacked front line led by 2023 Golden Boot winner Denis Bouanga and French World Cup-winning legend Olivier Giroud, LAFC's defense has carried the Black & Gold to a pair of 1-0 wins vs. Minnesota United and New York City FC.
“LAFC, not that impressive so far, but they’re gonna fall back on that defense," said McCarty. "Two clean sheets already to start the season. This is the strength of that team."
Few expected Philadelphia to jump out of the gates after their 2024 struggles culminated in the exit of long-time head coach Jim Curtin. But the Union look reenergized under new boss Bradley Carnell, earning two lopsided victories (4-2 at Orlando City SC and 4-1 vs. FC Cincinnati) behind red-hot striker Tai Baribo's five goals.
"I think that they have been, for me, the story of the season. The best attack in the league. Eight goals on 11 shots on target," said McCarty.
"That is not sustainable, but they have been very impressive."
New head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena has the Earthquakes looking like contenders, thanks to impressive wins over Real Salt Lake (4-0) and Sporting Kansas City (2-1) to start the season.
Still, McCarty isn't convinced last season's Wooden Spoon holders can compete with the league's elite sides.
"San Jose, show me something," he said. "Show me something against a good team."
The Whitecaps have gotten the Jesper Sørensen era off to a promising start, blowing out 10-man Portland on the road by a 4-1 scoreline during MLS is Back weekend before defeating reigning MLS Cup champs LA Galaxy, 2-1, in their home debut.
Even so, McCarty puts the 'Caps in the same category as San Jose: lots of potential, but too early to make a definitive judgment.
"Vancouver playing against a 10-man Portland Timbers team for almost the entire game," McCarty said of Sørensen's side. "Listen, these are two teams that I still have question marks about.
"But I do think that both of them will be in the playoffs once the season ends."