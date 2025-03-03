Ranking MLS's 5 remaining perfect teams of 2025

Two games into the 2025 MLS season, only five teams boast a perfect 2W-0L-0D record (six points) ahead of Matchday 3 this weekend.

Spoiler alert: The legendary former midfielder predicts all five will make the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

"He is gonna have this Columbus Crew team, especially when they sign a big-time striker in the summer, humming. They are going to end the season, for sure, in a top spot in the East.”

“One thing I’ve learned about watching the Columbus Crew play under Wilfried Nancy: Do not doubt him. He’s the best coach in MLS," said McCarty.

The 2023 MLS Cup and Leagues Cup 2024 champions look as formidable as ever, kicking 2025 off with wins over Chicago Fire FC and the New England Revolution despite the winter departure of club talisman Cucho Hernández .

“LAFC, not that impressive so far, but they’re gonna fall back on that defense," said McCarty. "Two clean sheets already to start the season. This is the strength of that team."

Even with a stacked front line led by 2023 Golden Boot winner Denis Bouanga and French World Cup-winning legend Olivier Giroud , LAFC's defense has carried the Black & Gold to a pair of 1-0 wins vs. Minnesota United and New York City FC .

Few expected Philadelphia to jump out of the gates after their 2024 struggles culminated in the exit of long-time head coach Jim Curtin. But the Union look reenergized under new boss Bradley Carnell, earning two lopsided victories (4-2 at Orlando City SC and 4-1 vs. FC Cincinnati) behind red-hot striker Tai Baribo's five goals.

"I think that they have been, for me, the story of the season. The best attack in the league. Eight goals on 11 shots on target," said McCarty.