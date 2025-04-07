Vancouver Whitecaps: The team to beat in Western Conference?

A first glimpse at the Western Conference standings might be surprising. The perennial powerhouses – defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champion LA Galaxy , LAFC and Seattle Sounders FC – aren't among the top eight.

Who has impressed? Who are the elite? It sparked some debate on MLS Wrap-Up among analysts Bradley Wright-Phillips, Dax McCarty and Sacha Kljestan.

While those traditional contenders are slow out of the gate, others have raced to the front of the pack through seven matchdays.

"I look around that team, I can't fault them. I thought, 'Ok, they get an injury; they're going to struggle.' Ryan Gauld's not in the team. He's one of the best No. 10s we have and they're still performing."

"They're playing some good football, they're getting the results, they have good players in every position, a legit goalscorer," Wright-Phillips said. "The backline had been questioned. The partnership with [Ranko] Veselinović and Tristan Blackmon, it's been really good.

Led by new head coach Jesper Sørensen, Vancouver have managed the delicate balance of starting the MLS season and Concacaf Champions Cup – and they've done so while their best player, Ryan Gauld , has been sidelined with a knee injury.

The Whitecaps lead the Western Conference, so BWP presented the most logical argument for their place among the elite.

Record: 4W-1L-2D (14 points)

Maybe the story of the 2025 season has been expansion side San Diego, whose 14-point haul is the third-most by an expansion team through seven matches.

They've stacked up results against the Galaxy, LAFC and Seattle, plus dealt with an injury to Chucky Lozano. But the Mexican superstar returned over the weekend, tallying one goal and two assists in a 3-0 win over the Sounders.

"They are the no-brainer choice for the best team in the West right now," McCarty said. "A couple of years ago, I played for an expansion team in Nashville SC and we were told, and we were built, to just tread water. And that's fine.