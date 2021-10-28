Bruce Arena ties Sigi Schmid for most MLS regular-season coaching wins

In an already historic season for the New England Revolution, head coach Bruce Arena has checked another individual milestone off the list.

Coming off Wednesday's 1-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids at Gillette Stadium, Arena has moved into a tie with the late Sigi Schmid for the most regular-season coaching wins in MLS history with 240. Arena already held the record for most combined wins in the regular season and playoffs.

It's the continuation of Arena's already distinguished legacy on the MLS sidelines, which has also seen him rack up a league-record five MLS Cup titles and four Supporters' Shields, the latest of which New England clinched on Oct. 23. The first two of those titles came at the start of the league's existence, when he won the inaugural 1996 MLS Cup as the coach of D.C. United, with the club repeating as champions in 1997.

After taking over the LA Galaxy, Arena headed one of the league's preeminent dynasties to date, winning MLS Cup in 2011, 2012 and 2014. After a brief stint away from the league to head the US men's national team, Arena took over the Revs as a rebuilding project in 2019 and has quickly turned the club into an Eastern Conference force, culminating with a dominant 2021 that saw New England win both the 2021 Supporters' Shield and set the single-season MLS points record (73).

Arena is tied with another MLS coaching icon in Schmid, who set the original benchmark across stints with the Galaxy, Columbus Crew and Seattle Sounders. Schmid passed away in 2018.

Arena and Schmid have set a mark that will be tough to top. LAFC's Bob Bradley has the next-closest total with 182 wins, with longtime Sporting Kansas City coach Peter Vermes coming in behind Bradley at 171.