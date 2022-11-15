Bruce Arena, DaMarcus Beasley & Kaylyn Kyle to join MLS World Cup coverage

Three analysts with impressive World Cup experience are joining Major League Soccer’s coverage of the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
DaMarcus Beasley, Bruce Arena and Kaylyn Kyle will each lend their expertise to the marquee event that starts this Sunday in the Middle East.
Beasley, a regular guest and contributor for MLSsoccer.com, will act as an MLS ambassador at the tournament as well as a studio contributor for FOX Sports' digital coverage. Arena and Kyle will provide Player Ratings for every United States and Canada match, respectively.
DaMarcus Beasley
The four-time American World Cup star will be an MLS ambassador during the World Cup, representing MLS in different league events around the tournament, including media interviews and watch parties in New York City and in Doha, Qatar.
Beasley, a regular analyst and contributor for MLSsoccer.com, will also join FOX Sports’ on-site digital coverage in Qatar.
Bruce Arena
The New England Revolution's head coach and sporting director will share Player Ratings for every USMNT match throughout the tournament. Arena will also appear as a guest on the MLS Watchalong broadcast for the United States vs. Wales match on Nov. 21.
Arena led the USMNT to the quarterfinals of the 2002 World Cup, as well as at the 2006 World Cup. He's won five MLS Cups (two with D.C. United; three with LA Galaxy) and four MLS Supporters’ Shields (one with D.C. United, two with LA Galaxy; one with New England Revolution). The 71-year-old is MLS's all-time winningest coach.
Kaylyn Kyle
The former Canada women’s national team midfielder will provide Player Ratings for every Les Rouges match.
Kyle has over 100 caps for Canada, participating in two FIFA Women’s World Cups (2011, 2015) and earning a bronze medal with the team at the London 2012 Olympic Games. Her storied club career included NWSL stops with the Houston Dash, Portland Thorns FC and the Orlando Pride.
Additional MLS World Cup coverage
MLS Watchalong Show
With the MLS Watchalong Show, fans can enjoy every USA and Canada match alongside MLS analysts Matt Doyle, Andrew Wiebe, Charlie Davies, Susannah Collins and David Gass, as the crew provides real-time analysis on YouTube and Twitch.
Joining the regular MLS team will be a rotation of guest analysts that features former players and coaches from around the league, including Arena and former MLS players Pa Modou Kah and Steven Beitashour.
Expert referee analyst Christina Unkel will also join a handful of the broadcasts to provide an inside look a matches’ most important calls.
On-the-ground reporting
National writers Charles Boehm (USA) and Peter Galindo (Canada) will cover the month-long event on the ground in Qatar, providing feature stories, match coverage and breaking news from the tournament.
Current and former MLS players featuring in FOX Sports coverage
Along with Beasley, MLS alums Jimmy Conrad and Sacha Kljestan will contribute to FOX Sports’ on-side digital coverage from Qatar.
The likes of Stu Holden, Cobi Jones and Landon Donovan will also contribute as color commentators, while Clint Dempsey, Maurice Edu and Alexi Lalas are serving as studio analysts.