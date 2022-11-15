Bruce Arena, DaMarcus Beasley & Kaylyn Kyle to join MLS World Cup coverage

Three analysts with impressive World Cup experience are joining Major League Soccer’s coverage of the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Beasley, a regular guest and contributor for MLSsoccer.com, will act as an MLS ambassador at the tournament as well as a studio contributor for FOX Sports' digital coverage. Arena and Kyle will provide Player Ratings for every United States and Canada match, respectively.

DaMarcus Beasley

The four-time American World Cup star will be an MLS ambassador during the World Cup, representing MLS in different league events around the tournament, including media interviews and watch parties in New York City and in Doha, Qatar.

Beasley, a regular analyst and contributor for MLSsoccer.com, will also join FOX Sports’ on-site digital coverage in Qatar.

Bruce Arena

The New England Revolution's head coach and sporting director will share Player Ratings for every USMNT match throughout the tournament. Arena will also appear as a guest on the MLS Watchalong broadcast for the United States vs. Wales match on Nov. 21.

Arena led the USMNT to the quarterfinals of the 2002 World Cup, as well as at the 2006 World Cup. He's won five MLS Cups (two with D.C. United; three with LA Galaxy) and four MLS Supporters’ Shields (one with D.C. United, two with LA Galaxy; one with New England Revolution). The 71-year-old is MLS's all-time winningest coach.

Kaylyn Kyle

The former Canada women’s national team midfielder will provide Player Ratings for every Les Rouges match.