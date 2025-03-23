Brandon Vazquez breaks through with first Austin FC goal

The weight has officially been lifted from Brandon Vazquez's shoulders.
Austin FC's prized offseason arrival was off to a slow start to his debut season with the Verde, getting held off the scoresheet through his team's first four MLS matches.
Just 10 minutes into Matchday 5's Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire bout against expansion side San Diego FC, the 26-year-old might have opened the floodgates, getting Austin off to a flying start with a breakaway finish past San Diego goalkeeper CJ dos Santos.
Vazquez was Austin's marquee acquisition of the offseason, arriving as a Designated Player from LIGA MX powerhouse CF Monterrey for a reported club-record $10 million fee. The former Atlanta United and FC Cincinnati standout brought a proven track record of MLS production, with 36g/19a in 149 league matches prior to Sunday's account-opening strike.
The opener was part of an eventful first half at Q2 Stadium, as Austin's Jon Gallagher and San Diego's Luca de la Torre each also found the scoresheet.