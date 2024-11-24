BRAGGING RIGHTS: New York Red Bulls eliminate rivals New York City FC

New York Red Bulls scored early and often in the first-ever Audi MLS Cup Playoffs edition of the Hudson River Derby, advancing past arch-rival New York City FC with a 2-0 victory in Saturday's Eastern Conference Semifinal at Citi Field.
With bragging rights secured, the Red Bulls will learn their Eastern Conference Final opponent when Orlando City SC host Atlanta United on Sunday afternoon (3:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Next weekend, New York (No. 7) will travel if Orlando (No. 4) advance and host if Atlanta (No. 9) complete yet another upset.
The Red Bulls twice stunned NYCFC inside 25 minutes, starting with Felipe Carballo's long-range golazo beating goalkeeper Matt Freese. Dante Vanzeir then doubled the visitors' advantage when cleaning up Emil Forsberg's inswinging corner kick.
From there, New York absorbed pressure and kept NYCFC at bay despite being outshot 25-8. RBNY goalkeeper Carlos Coronel made six saves, repeatedly denying Alonso Martínez and seeing Thiago Martins' late header hit the post.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: New York are one win away from their second-ever MLS Cup appearance (lost in 2008). They've also reached the club's sixth Conference Final, flipping the script after NYCFC won this year's two regular-season meetings. Given the stakes, was this result bigger than the infamous Red Wedding (7-0 New York win) in 2016? We'll let you decide.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Felipe Carballo set the tone with his 16th-minute stunner. The Uruguayan DP, acquired this summer, also scored in RBNY's Round One upset of defending MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Red Bulls center back Andrés Reyes repeatedly put out fires. What a performance from the Colombian international.
Next Up
- NYC: End of season
- RBNY: Nov. 30 or Dec. 1 vs. Orlando City SC or Atlanta United | Eastern Conference Final