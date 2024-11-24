BRAGGING RIGHTS: New York Red Bulls eliminate rivals New York City FC

New York Red Bulls scored early and often in the first-ever Audi MLS Cup Playoffs edition of the Hudson River Derby, advancing past arch-rival New York City FC with a 2-0 victory in Saturday's Eastern Conference Semifinal at Citi Field.

With bragging rights secured, the Red Bulls will learn their Eastern Conference Final opponent when Orlando City SC host Atlanta United on Sunday afternoon (3:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Next weekend, New York (No. 7) will travel if Orlando (No. 4) advance and host if Atlanta (No. 9) complete yet another upset.

The Red Bulls twice stunned NYCFC inside 25 minutes, starting with Felipe Carballo's long-range golazo beating goalkeeper Matt Freese. Dante Vanzeir then doubled the visitors' advantage when cleaning up Emil Forsberg's inswinging corner kick.

From there, New York absorbed pressure and kept NYCFC at bay despite being outshot 25-8. RBNY goalkeeper Carlos Coronel made six saves, repeatedly denying Alonso Martínez and seeing Thiago Martins' late header hit the post.

Goals