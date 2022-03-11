Bradley Wright-Phillips takes front-office role with New York Red Bulls

In his role, Wright-Phillips will mentor younger players to help in their development and integrate himself into the sporting department. He’ll also be an ambassador for RBNY’s front office with community relations and content, such as co-hosting the Lade Out podcast.

“There was no question in our minds to bring Brad back to the club following his retirement,” sporting director Denis Hamlett said in a release. “The expansive experience that Brad brings from the field will be helpful in the development with our young players, while at the same time, Brad getting crucial experience on the sporting side for his own professional development.”