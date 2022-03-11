Bradley Wright-Phillips takes front-office role with New York Red Bulls

Bradley Wright-Phillips has signed a one-day contract with the New York Red Bulls and stepped into a new role with the club as special assistant to the sporting director, the club announced Friday.
The MLS all-time great, 36, retired earlier this week as the sixth all-time leading scorer in league history. He recorded 117 goals (with 34 assists) across 234 matches with RBNY, LAFC and Columbus Crew from 2013-21.
“It wouldn’t have felt right retiring somewhere else, especially in America, it wouldn’t have felt right,” Wright-Phillips said in a release. “I am honored to get the opportunity to retire here, it means a lot to me.”
In his role, Wright-Phillips will mentor younger players to help in their development and integrate himself into the sporting department. He’ll also be an ambassador for RBNY’s front office with community relations and content, such as co-hosting the Lade Out podcast.
“There was no question in our minds to bring Brad back to the club following his retirement,” sporting director Denis Hamlett said in a release. “The expansive experience that Brad brings from the field will be helpful in the development with our young players, while at the same time, Brad getting crucial experience on the sporting side for his own professional development.”
During his time at Red Bull Arena, Wright-Phillips twice won the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi and placed on the MLS Bext XI (both in 2014 and 2016). He also won three MLS Supporters’ Shields (2013, 2015, 2018).
The Englishman’s 108 goals are the most in club history. When scoring his 100th goal in August 2018, he became the fastest player in league history to reach that mark.
“I want to learn the other side of the game, almost start again like I was at the Academy to begin as a footballer,” said Wright-Phillips. “I want to start from the ground up and make an impact in this new role.”