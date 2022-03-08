MLS legend! New York Red Bulls all-time great Bradley Wright-Phillips retires

Wright-Phillips rose to prominence with RBNY from 2013-19, earning the Golden Boot presented by Audi and Best XI honors in both the 2014 and 2016 seasons. While leading the line, Wright-Phillips helped bring three Supporters’ Shields (2013, ‘15, ‘18) to Red Bull Arena.

“I’m done. Thank you to all of the clubs that gave me the opportunity to represent the badge,” Wright-Phillips wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, fan bases for your support (ups and downs) but most of all thank you to my friends and family, especially my wife Leanne.”