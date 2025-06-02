Tani Oluwaseyi powers Minnesota United to historic result at Seattle Sounders

Ever since they entered MLS in 2017, Lumen Field proved a house of horrors for Minnesota United FC . Not anymore.

"… It was a really important win and I’m pleased for everyone connected with the club because I know it’s something that people have wanted off the back as soon as possible."

"I didn’t talk about it too much before the game amongst the staff, I didn’t talk about it in front of the players, but obviously it speaks to how difficult it is to come here and get a point, let alone three points – all the teams across the league would say that," Ramsay said.

While head coach Eric Ramsay has only been part of MNUFC for a season and change, he understood the significance of the result at a fellow Western Conference contender.

The Loons held on for a 3-2 victory over Seattle Sounders FC in the Matchday 17 edition of Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire, recording their first-ever win in the Emerald City after going 10 games winless.

"When you add that to the athlete that he is, the goal-scorer that he is, the defensive forward that he is, he’s becoming far more complete, and I’m pleased that he’s getting plaudits for both sides of his game."

"We’re a team that when we defend in a certain way in order to get up the pitch, we need whoever plays the No. 9 to show real strength, but also real quality when the ball comes into them, and Tani is improving week on week in that sense," Ramsay said.

Oluwaseyi's goalscoring prowess has seen DP No. 9 Kelvin Yeboah shift to the bench, with the 25-year-old becoming a more all-around player who's still got a nose for Grade-A chances.

Canadian international striker Tani Oluwaseyi was in fine form, netting a second-half brace to give him a team-best eight goals. That equals his output from last year's breakout campaign.

Midway point

In making history, Minnesota showed many of their trademark elements. They absorbed waves of pressure from the Sounders, were opportunistic when counter-attacking and won the small margins in both boxes.

Add it all up, and they're third in the Western Conference halfway through their 2025 campaign and on pace for a club-record 60 points.

The next step? Ramsay feels it's staying within striking distance of conference leaders Vancouver Whitecaps FC, weathering absences during this summer's Concacaf Gold Cup.

"We have to make sure that when the group comes back together this time, we have managed to keep our place toward the top and we’ve remained competitive," Ramsay said.