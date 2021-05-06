Bobby Wood reveals timeline for joining up with Real Salt Lake

When Wood arrives, he’ll likely have to go through a quarantine period due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So it’s not immediately clear when he’ll be available for selection, but it should be sooner than first anticipated upon the expiration of his contract with German 2. Bundesliga side Hamburg.

"Once I have the feeling that everything is okay, then I will fly to America, my family will join me later," Wood, who has 13 goals in 45 US men's national team caps, said. "I think I should be over there in about three weeks."

But now the 28-year-old is set to join his MLS side in three weeks' time, according to an interview he conducted with Transfermarkt . Wood is currently in Denmark, where he and his wife await the birth of their second child.

Wood will search for consistency at RSL, with injuries and other factors limiting him to one goal and one assist through 17 matches at Hamburg during the 2020-21 season. Before RSL, his entire professional career was spent in Germany.

"I want to play football again, have fun and give everything," Wood said. "I haven't had a proper rhythm in quite some time; I want to score goals and have success with the team. That is my first goal."

RSL head coach Freddy Juarez will need to determine how to deploy Wood and Rubio Rubin, too. Rubin joined over the offseason and has 2g/2a through RSL’s first two matches, arriving from USL Championship side San Diego Loyal.

The Claret and Cobalt have also added winger Anderson Julio via loan from Liga MX side San Luis, giving the Western Conference hopefuls some intriguing options alongside playmaker Albert Rusnak and midfielder Damir Kreilach. RSL are hoping for an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return in 2021, missing out a season ago as their offense misfired.

"I wanted a fresh start and go to a club that gives me the feeling that they work closely and well together," Wood said. "A familiar atmosphere. I had some excellent conversations with the sporting director [Tony Beltran] and head coach [Freddy Juarez]. My gut feeling says that it was the right decision.”