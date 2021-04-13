Bobby Wood leaves Hamburg early ahead of Real Salt Lake move

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

Bobby Wood might be joining Real Salt Lake sooner than expected.

2. Bundesliga club Hamburg announced Tuesday that the former US men’s national team forward has departed their squad, then ESPN reported that Wood will join RSL ahead of their April 24 season opener at Minnesota United FC. Further, German outlet Hamburger Morgenpost has detailed that Wood's first going to Denmark where his wife is expected to give birth, then he'd depart for MLS.

This development comes 11 days after Wood signed a pre-contract with RSL that originally involved him joining the Utah-based club July 1. At that point, RSL would have conducted nine games of their 34-game regular season, or roughly 27 percent. 

Wood is RSL’s biggest offseason signing as they look to jumpstart an attack that misfired at times in 2020, contributing to an 11th-place Western Conference finish and playoff absence. The Claret and Cobalt have gone about strengthening their offense, also signing former USMNT striker Rubio Rubin and acquiring Ecuadorian winger Anderson Julio on loan from Liga MX side San Luis.

Should Wood be available early on, he’d likely play a key role in head coach Freddy Juarez’s plans. Attack-minded midfielders Albert Rusnak and Damir Kreilach are other key pieces to the puzzle.

At the very least, the 28-year-old is no longer a Hamburg player. He’s featured in 184 combined matches across Germany’s top two divisions, plus scored 13 goals in 45 USMNT appearances.

Real Salt Lake Bobby Wood

Advertising

Related Stories

MLS preseason 2021 round-up: Lucas Cavallini scores a stunner, Jesus Medina bags a brace
MLS preseason 2021 round-up: Houston, Minnesota, Sporting KC, RSL all win as part of packed Saturday slate
Real Salt Lake sign US striker Bobby Wood to pre-contract

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Bobby Wood leaves Hamburg early ahead of Real Salt Lake move

Bobby Wood leaves Hamburg early ahead of Real Salt Lake move
Atlanta United not looking past shorthanded Alajuelense in CCL second leg
CONCACAF Champions League

Atlanta United not looking past shorthanded Alajuelense in CCL second leg
Projected lineups for Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 - April 13
CONCACAF Champions League

Projected lineups for Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 - April 13
MLS Commissioner Don Garber provides expansion update on club No. 30
Expansion

MLS Commissioner Don Garber provides expansion update on club No. 30
Portland Timbers wary of CD Marathon threat: "We can't be complacent"
CONCACAF Champions League

Portland Timbers wary of CD Marathon threat: "We can't be complacent"
Power Rankings: See where your team lands before the 2021 MLS season
Power Rankings

Power Rankings: See where your team lands before the 2021 MLS season
More News
Video
Video
Why ALL 5 MLS Teams Can Make the CCL Quarterfinals
8:12

Why ALL 5 MLS Teams Can Make the CCL Quarterfinals
MLS Mic'd Up - Best of Preseason
2:33

MLS Mic'd Up - Best of Preseason
Why Carlos Vela will win MVP, lead LAFC to MLS Cup glory (2021 SEASON PREDICTIONS)
1:21:23

Why Carlos Vela will win MVP, lead LAFC to MLS Cup glory (2021 SEASON PREDICTIONS)
Garber on Sacramento update
1:20

Garber on Sacramento update
More Video
MLS Podcasts

MLS Podcasts

Fun and interactive premier weekly podcasts from MLS. Clear analysis and timely interviews from hosts and guests that will help you feel connected to MLS.