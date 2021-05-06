Bob Bradley gives Carlos Vela fitness update ahead of El Trafico 

"Carlos is doing a little bit [in training], which is always important for all of us," Bradley said, before adding: "Carlos' situation will still be looked at and we'll make a decision."

The status of the injured attacker was the first question to be raised on Bob Bradley's Thursday video call, and the LAFC coach was non-committal regarding whether Vela would feature in the contest, but did leave open the possibility.

With the first El Trafico derby of the season fast approaching on Saturday (8 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes) the availability of LAFC superstar Carlos Vela remains up in the air.

If Vela can't go, it would take some of the star power out a matchup that would pit him against fellow Mexico international and Galaxy counterpart Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez. Still, these are the type of games that carry added meaning and intensity regardless of who's on the field, which is something Bradley said his team is going to be ready for.

"The starting point in all these games is making sure everybody understands that the intensity level in derbies is very high and that now our ability to play quickly, think quickly, we certainly go into games trying to find ways to create chances, trying to find ways to control as many situations both in attack and in defense as possible," Bradley said. "And if you do that well, then you don't give away much."