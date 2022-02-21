Bob Bradley at dawn of new Toronto FC era: "It's going in the right direction"

The Reds are swinging for the fences, as has become their modus operandi. But plenty of hard graft and intelligent team-building behind the scenes will be required if those big bets are to pay off, especially at the start of the season – beginning with a slow-building, academy-driven youth movement in need of new boss Bob Bradley’s guidance.

Toronto FC stand at the dawn of a new era in 2022, with a new head coach and sporting director, myriad roster turnover and the most expensive signing in league history, Italian winger Lorenzo Insigne , slated to arrive from Serie A's Napoli in the summer.

“I'm excited about what we're doing in Toronto,” the veteran coach told reporters last week. “There's a really good mix of some experienced players, some really talented young players and as always, trying to establish a better idea of what our football can look like. It starts always on the training field, as you implement different ideas.

“And one of the most important parts is just how you get to know players and you see little things every day as you create good training and good actions, and you have the opportunity to coach guys and see if you can help them understand in different moments, how to be more effective, how to improve.”

The Reds’ generational shift has been in the offing for years, and now 2021’s second-from-bottom finish in the overall league standings and the subsequent exodus has made it nigh unavoidable for Bradley. Well over a dozen players from their 2021 squad are gone, via one measure or another.