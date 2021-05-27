Blazed by Gio Savarese, emboldened by Josef Martinez, Venezuelans are thriving in MLS

You need a certain kind of confidence to wear the No. 10 shirt at Santos, the one made legendary by Pele over two decades at the club as he became arguably the greatest player this game has ever seen. Yeferson Soteldo may be diminutive in height, but he isn't short on self-belief.

Soteldo arrived at Santos, took the No. 10 and excelled over a couple of seasons in Brazil, being named to the 2020 Copa Libertadores Best XI. A focal point of the Venezuela national team and a star for one of Brazil's biggest clubs at age 23, Soteldo's career was in a great spot this spring.

He was also about to make a big change.

Santos were yet to pay Huachipato money owed in the transfer to originally acquire Soteldo from the Chilean club. They were facing transfer sanctions from FIFA until their debt was cleared. Toronto FC spotted an opportunity and prepared an attractive package and opportunity for the attacker.

A player of his age and profile hasn't often come to MLS. Toronto deserve most of the credit for swaying him, but their pitch was made easier thanks to Josef Martinez, Soteldo's compatriot who has become an MLS superstar at Atlanta United.

“Josef Martinez is like my brother, I’ve seen the success he’s had,” Soteldo told media when he was introduced as Toronto FC’s newest Designated Player. “That’s what I want in Toronto.”

Unlike Soteldo, Martinez's MLS arrival wasn't heavily hyped – but it didn't take long for that to change.

Martinez set the league ablaze not long after his debut, becoming one of MLS' singular dominant forces, mean-mugging goal after goal after goal. In 2018, he set a new league record for goals scored, winning Landon Donovan MLS MVP honors and leading Atlanta to MLS Cup alongside Miguel Almiron. In 2019, he almost single-handily dragged Atlanta to two trophies and the Eastern Conference final despite reported dysfunction all around him. Without him in 2020 (ACL tear), the Five Stripes crumbled.

This is how markets open up and paths become even easier to traverse in the globalization of soccer's transfer network amid the age of digital scouting and remote communication. General managers and pundits around the league took notice of Martinez's rise and Venezuela's brightest stars, rising talents and everyone in between, saw it as well.