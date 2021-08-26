Biggest takeaways from the USMNT World Cup qualifying roster 

Pipeline continues

There a number of good young players making a name for themselves, to one degree or another, in top five leagues in Europe. Tanner Tessmann (Venezia) made his Serie A debut, and Taylor Booth (Bayern Munich) made his, uh, Bayern Munich debut over the past week. Bryan Reynolds (Roma) probably won't play much under Jose Mourinho, but you never know. Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach) has already started twice and looks likely to play quite a bit, which could definitely have a long-term impact on the shape of the pool. Gianluca Busio (Venezia) has yet to get on the field for his new club and struggled physically at the Gold Cup, but he's likely to get plenty of chances at earning a prominent role in Venice this year.