Betting odds

Bettors are backing USMNT to upset Mexico at The Azteca in World Cup Qualifying 

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

22MLS_BettingOddsUSMNT

It turns out more people believe the US men's national team can get three points from their critical Concacaf World Cup Qualifying match against Mexico at Estadio Azteca than you might think.

The USMNT currently lead Mexico on goal differential (equal on points with 21) heading into the final three matches of the Octagonal campaign. The top three nations in the standings will earn an automatic bid to the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar, while the fourth-place finisher will enter an inter-confederation playoff in June against Oceania's representative.

The Yanks are underdogs according to the oddsmakers against El Tri Thursday night (10 pm ET | Paramount+, Univision) and by a substantial margin, according to numbers from BetMGM. But bettors are backing the USMNT with the belief that they can record their third-straight victory over their southern border rival and earn their first-ever win in a competitive match at Estadio Azteca.

The Americans were +333 underdogs as of Thursday morning, meaning a $100 bet on them to gain their first-ever qualifying victory (and second overall) all-time in Mexico City would pay $333. According to BetMGM, 64% of the wagers and 66% of the total money invested on the game are picking the USMNT to do just that.

Below is the full report on the betting trends up to that point, with the "handle" representing the total amount of money wagered.

Mexico vs United States odds and betting trends, per BetMGM
Result
Opening odds
Current odds
%Bets
%Handle
Mexico
+120
-115
24%
28%
Draw
+210
+220
12%
6%
United States
+220
+333
64%
66%
Betting odds US Men's National Team Mexico CONCACAF Champions League

Related Stories

Explaining oddsmakers' 10 longest shots to win MLS Cup 2022
MLS Cup 2022 odds: New England Revolution alone as favorites, Nashville SC moving up
Who is the 2022 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi early-season favorite?
More News
More News
Nashville SC captain Dax McCarty suspended and fined for violent conduct 
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Nashville SC captain Dax McCarty suspended and fined for violent conduct 
MLS NEXT Pro opening weekend: Everything you need to know
MLS Next Pro

MLS NEXT Pro opening weekend: Everything you need to know
Bettors are backing USMNT to upset Mexico at The Azteca in World Cup Qualifying 
Betting odds

Bettors are backing USMNT to upset Mexico at The Azteca in World Cup Qualifying 
MLS great Aurélien Collin retires after remarkable career

MLS great Aurélien Collin retires after remarkable career
Thiago Almada's smasher wins MLS Week 4 AT&T Goal of the Week 
Goal of the Week

Thiago Almada's smasher wins MLS Week 4 AT&T Goal of the Week 
Mexico vs. USA: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

Mexico vs. USA: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier
More News
Video
Video
How MLS NEXT Pro is changing soccer in North America
25:41

How MLS NEXT Pro is changing soccer in North America
Canada's Golden Generation on the Verge of History
12:44

Canada's Golden Generation on the Verge of History
Which dynamic winger is set for a breakout 2022 season? | Quicker Stats presented by Bounty
1:00

Which dynamic winger is set for a breakout 2022 season? | Quicker Stats presented by Bounty
USA vs. Mexico - it’s qualify or go home for the USMNT
1:18:21

USA vs. Mexico - it’s qualify or go home for the USMNT
More Video
March 24 @ 9:30 PM

March 24 @ 9:30 PM

Watch Mexico vs USA and Costa Rica vs Canada with DaMarcus Beasley and the crew from Extratime