Bettors are backing USMNT to upset Mexico at The Azteca in World Cup Qualifying 

It turns out more people believe the US men's national team can get three points from their critical Concacaf World Cup Qualifying match against Mexico at Estadio Azteca than you might think.

The USMNT currently lead Mexico on goal differential (equal on points with 21) heading into the final three matches of the Octagonal campaign. The top three nations in the standings will earn an automatic bid to the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar, while the fourth-place finisher will enter an inter-confederation playoff in June against Oceania's representative.

The Yanks are underdogs according to the oddsmakers against El Tri Thursday night (10 pm ET | Paramount+, Univision) and by a substantial margin, according to numbers from BetMGM. But bettors are backing the USMNT with the belief that they can record their third-straight victory over their southern border rival and earn their first-ever win in a competitive match at Estadio Azteca.

The Americans were +333 underdogs as of Thursday morning, meaning a $100 bet on them to gain their first-ever qualifying victory (and second overall) all-time in Mexico City would pay $333. According to BetMGM, 64% of the wagers and 66% of the total money invested on the game are picking the USMNT to do just that.