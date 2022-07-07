Best XIs in MLS history: Where does Bale-Chiellini-Vela's LAFC rank?

Want people to get mad at you on the Internet? If you’re talking about sports, it turns out there are two magic words:

Worst tweet of the year Best MLS XI of all time and the dudes haven’t even played a game https://t.co/pZKBMDPMFp

Worst tweet of the year. On Twitter. In the year 2022. Let the hot takes fly. Nothing is too spicy for public consumption. Get it all out before (or after?) El Trafico on Friday and Heineken Rivalry Week for the next day or so.

To be fair, whoever is behind that account is right about one thing! Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini haven’t played a single minute in this league – that is 100 percent correct – and here we are already talking best-ever XI (again, on paper). I should have known lionizing LAFC before they’ve won a single cup-shaped trophy would rile up the masses, especially who self-identify as Kevin Cabral stans. After all, the Galaxy would NEVER sign a 30-something European star.

Anyway, on to our noble thought experiment, ranking the best ON PAPER lineups in MLS history. I’m a sicko so I put together my Top 11 all-time, from 1998 D.C. United to last year’s record-setting Revs, in addition to LAFC’s current eye-popping XI. It’s almost like a Best XI of Best XIs, which ought to blow Bobby “Hey, Wiebe … Why don’t you do another Best XI column?” Warshaw’s mind.

The key phrase here, in case you haven’t figured it out yet, is “on paper.” These aren’t always the exact lineups managers rolled out, in personnel or formation. Sometimes they are, but sometimes they’re just plausible teams designed to shoehorn as much on-paper talent as possible. Think of it sort of like if you were playing FIFA with these teams/players in their prime. Which would you pick?

Recognizing “on paper” talent, for me, goes three ways: internationally recognized (i.e. Bale and Chiellini), MLS proven (i.e. Todd Dunivant, Jeff Larentowicz, Ozzie Alonso or C.J. Brown) or some combo of both (Landon Donovan, Miguel Almiron, Carlos Vela, etc).