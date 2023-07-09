Benjamin Cremaschi golazo! Inter Miami's young star shows "bright future"

Inter Miami CF are still searching for their first MLS win since mid-May, but they received a bright glimpse into the future during Saturday's 2-2 draw at D.C. United.
Due to numerous injuries on the roster, the Herons started four homegrown players at Audi Field: Noah Allen, Benjamin Cremaschi, Ian Fray and David Ruiz. They ended the evening with five total as Edison Azcona entered as a second-half substitute, while MLS NEXT Pro player Israel Boatwright replaced an injured Nicolas Stefanelli before the half-hour mark.
With Allen and Cremaschi scoring their first MLS goals – Cremaschi in the 59th minute and Allen in the 68th minute – and with a young Miami team going toe-to-toe with a much more experienced D.C. group, it made for a pleased Javier Morales on Matchday 24.
"I'm so proud, so happy to give those players an opportunity because, believe me, [D.C. United have] DPs on the field and we have homegrowns, and the kids compete," said Morales after overseeing his last Miami match on an interim basis.
"Could we win the games? Yes. Could we lose the game at the end? Yes. But I think we compete well, and I'm so proud of the team because I think they competed and performed much better."
WATCH: Pick that out! Benjamin Cremaschi curls home golazo
Cremaschi off the mark
Cremaschi, a promising Argentine-American midfielder, feels exciting times are ahead in South Florida with former Albiceleste, FC Barcelona and Atlanta United manager Tata Martino poised to take his place in the technical area for the first time next Saturday at St. Louis CITY SC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
That's not to mention the potential addition of Lionel Messi, who has stated his intention to join Inter Miami this summer, while fellow ex-Barca stars Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are also linked to the Herons.
"It's a dream come true, obviously," Cremaschi told MLS 360 after the match. "To me, [Messi is] the best player in the world. He will always be the best player in the world, and it's just crazy that I could just be potentially playing and sharing day-to-day life for him."
And Morales, who's reportedly becoming an assistant on Martino's coaching staff, mentioned joking with Cremaschi about scoring a goal as a potential going-away present.
"He deserved it. I'm so proud, not just for the goal, [but for] the performance he has been [showing] for the last few games," Morales said of the 18-year-old. "I'm so happy because he has a bright future."
A mature performance
Miami's 2023 season has been highlighted by a rash of injuries, with Gregore, Franco Negri, Jean Mota and Corentin Jean among the would-be starters currently sidelined. That's not counting defenders Kamal Miller and DeAndre Yedlin, whose respective countries (Canada and the United States) face off in the Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinals on Sunday, and Stefanelli, who was taken off in the 29th minute.
While stressing Saturday's young lineup was out of necessity due to the Herons' thin ranks, Morales was full of praise following the result, Miami's third straight tie while remaining last in the Eastern Conference table (0W-7L-3D).
"I spoke with Tata in the past and he's very happy with the young players," Morales said. "... I don't know if they're going to play much or not, but he's happy with them, and that's a good thing."