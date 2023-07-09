Benjamin Cremaschi golazo! Inter Miami's young star shows "bright future"

Inter Miami CF are still searching for their first MLS win since mid-May, but they received a bright glimpse into the future during Saturday's 2-2 draw at D.C. United .

"Could we win the games? Yes. Could we lose the game at the end? Yes. But I think we compete well, and I'm so proud of the team because I think they competed and performed much better."

"I'm so proud, so happy to give those players an opportunity because, believe me, [D.C. United have] DPs on the field and we have homegrowns, and the kids compete," said Morales after overseeing his last Miami match on an interim basis.

With Allen and Cremaschi scoring their first MLS goals – Cremaschi in the 59th minute and Allen in the 68th minute – and with a young Miami team going toe-to-toe with a much more experienced D.C. group, it made for a pleased Javier Morales on Matchday 24.

Cremaschi off the mark

Cremaschi, a promising Argentine-American midfielder, feels exciting times are ahead in South Florida with former Albiceleste, FC Barcelona and Atlanta United manager Tata Martino poised to take his place in the technical area for the first time next Saturday at St. Louis CITY SC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

That's not to mention the potential addition of Lionel Messi, who has stated his intention to join Inter Miami this summer, while fellow ex-Barca stars Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are also linked to the Herons.

"It's a dream come true, obviously," Cremaschi told MLS 360 after the match. "To me, [Messi is] the best player in the world. He will always be the best player in the world, and it's just crazy that I could just be potentially playing and sharing day-to-day life for him."

And Morales, who's reportedly becoming an assistant on Martino's coaching staff, mentioned joking with Cremaschi about scoring a goal as a potential going-away present.

"He deserved it. I'm so proud, not just for the goal, [but for] the performance he has been [showing] for the last few games," Morales said of the 18-year-old. "I'm so happy because he has a bright future."

A mature performance

While stressing Saturday's young lineup was out of necessity due to the Herons' thin ranks, Morales was full of praise following the result, Miami's third straight tie while remaining last in the Eastern Conference table (0W-7L-3D).