Barnsley decline Daryl Dike purchase option after loan from Orlando City

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Barnsley have declined the purchase option for Orlando City SC striker Daryl Dike at the end of his four-month loan, it was announced Tuesday. Dike is currently with the US men's national team, while Orlando have a break in MLS games for the international window.

Dike, 20, had a tremendously successful spell in England's Championship, scoring nine goals in 19 league appearances (1,289 minutes), helping lift The Tykes from mid-table to the promotion playoffs. Barnsley lost in the semifinals to Swansea City, with Dike featuring in both games as they chased a Premier League berth.

Given his success at the club, it's likely only the value of Dike's purchase option that prevented Barnsley from exercising it. The Orlando Sentinel's Julia Poe has reported that figure stood at $20 million.

Speculation will swirl around Dike this summer despite his expected return to Orlando after USMNT duty, as the forward is reported to have plenty of suitors in England and abroad.

“We understand that players, especially in that age, have this desire to go to Europe and play for top-tier leagues,” Orlando CEO Alex Leitao said in May. “I think Daryl has that opportunity, he proved himself to have the opportunity and we will help him to accomplish his potential and his desire.”

Dike, 20, was among MLS' breakout stars in 2020, registering eight goals and four assists in 17 regular-season appearances for Orlando after being selected No. 5 overall in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft out of the University of Virginia. He then made his USMNT debut this past January.

Orlando sit third in the East and return to action June 19 against Toronto FC, looking to rebound from a 2-1 setback against the New York Red Bulls over Memorial Day weekend.

