Austin FC want more after historic 2022 season: "This doesn't end here"

There's no doubt about it: Austin FC 's 2022 season was one for the history books.

"I told these guys, 'It's a difficult moment, but take the time in the next 24 hours, 48 hours to really understand what has happened this year.'"

"Aside from the game, there's so much to be proud of as an organization with Austin FC," Wolff said. "As disappointing as today is, there's just so much pride in what we've been able to establish and build in two years.

Still, finishing second in the West behind only the Supporters' Shield winners and coming within 90 minutes of an MLS Cup 2022 trip provided some consolation for head coach Josh Wolff as he processed the lopsided result at Banc of California Stadium.

Ultimately, their remarkable second-year turnaround didn't have a storybook ending. LAFC made sure of that Sunday afternoon, handing the Verde & Black a 3-0 loss in the Western Conference Final.

Through it all, the VERDE faithful was always with us. It's just the beginning of our legend. 🌳 pic.twitter.com/wMxkLST30j

That's no overstatement. After a challenging inaugural 2021 campaign that resulted in a second-to-last finish in the West, the Texan club turned it around completely in 2022, scoring the third-most goals (65) in the league, increasing their points total by 25 year-over-year and converting Q2 Stadium into a veritable fortress before consistent sell-out crowds.

They also beat LAFC twice during the regular season, a trend they couldn't repeat in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

"They came full throttle," Wolff said of the Black & Gold, who took a deserved lead in the 29th minute through Cristian Arango and never looked back.

Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver kept the visitors in the match with seven saves, but Maxi Urruti's own goal in the 62nd minute all but buried a team that's made a habit of completing come-from-behind wins. There was a slimmer of hope when Diego Fagundez nearly drew a PK in the second half, only for referee Armando Villarreal – with the help of Video Review – to keep his whistle in his pocket before Kwadwo Opoku sealed the result with nine minutes remaining.

"[We] almost got a lifeline with the penalty. I haven't seen if it was or wasn't – that could've given us a sniff, certainly some momentum, but give them [LAFC] credit," Wolff insisted after LAFC dominated the expected goals margin (2.2-0.3) and shots battle (22-7).